Chronic conditions don’t take a break during a pandemic. Though COVID-19 has changed the face of health care, Scripps remains committed to caring for all of its patients’ medical needs whether they’re related to Coronavirus related or not. Patients can rest assured Scripps is taking every precaution to keep them safe, so keep necessary appointments, don’t put off routine care, and seek emergency treatment when necessary. Find out more here.
Not sure what constitutes a medical emergency? Click here for guide on the types of conditions that may necessitate a visit to the emergency room, urgent care, or if a virtual visit may be a good option.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter here.
San Diego Magazine has partnered with Scripps Health to bring you the stories behind some of the most innovative health care in America, happening right here in San Diego. Stay tuned for more inspiration from San Diego Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.