Sponsored Content provided by Visit Big Bear
We’ve all seen the postcard worthy fall color landscapes of European and East Coast destinations. But did you know these scenic views can be enjoyed right here in your own Southern California backyard?
Big Bear Lake invites you to experience fall in full color! From late September to about mid-November, the Valley’s oaks, aspens, and maples paint the forest with impressive crimson and golden hues. This time of year doesn’t last long, so take a look at some of the best ways to enjoy Big Bear’s fall foliage.
Take A Tour!
Hop on a Segway tour of The Village at Big Bear Lake! Manicured trees and flowers keep The Village looking Instagram ready in any season, but the changing leaves of fall make this downtown hub a special sight to behold. Fall Color Segway Tours with Action Zipline, Segway, and More begin in October and continue until the colors fade away.
Most of Big Bear’s touring experiences are available year-round and are especially popular when the leaves are changing. Book an action-packed off-roading Jeep tour and learn a little history while you navigate some of SoCal’s most popular 4X4 trails. Don’t forget the camera, you’ll want to record your off-roading feats and the gorgeous fall forest along the way.
If a slower pace is more your style, horseback tours and lake tours offer all the beautiful scenery at a leisurely pace. Guided horseback tours get you off the beaten trails and expert captained lake tours let you see the Valley from the center of it all.
If you’re up for a high-flying adventure, helicopter tours give you a bird’s eye view of the Valley forests and their changing leaves. With so many ways to take in the fall season, the only thing to do is book your tour before the season ends!
Autumn Fun
When the last leaf falls, there will still be fall fun for everyone to enjoy this season. Most notable of the events lineup is the Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest. Celebrating 50+ years of German tradition, the 2021 festival will offer limited capacity with indoor and outdoor seating every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through November 7. Guests can expect live music, traditional Oktoberfest contests, delicious brats, sausages, sauerkraut, German pretzels, strudel, and an array of German beers and more. Guests are also urged to take advantage of a shuttle to and from Oktoberfest free of charge.
Big Bear Alpine Zoo is open year-round with animal presentations and talks to share the work they do as a wildlife rehabilitation center.
Head out on a smartphone guided scavenger hunt with Urban Adventure Quest or Riddle Routes. Solve riddles, find clues, and put your mind to the test with a team of family members or friends. Use code word LEAVES for a discount on the Riddle Routes hunt.
Enjoying Big Bear’s autumn season can be as easy as renting a bike for the day from Goldsmith’s Sports or Bear Valley Bikes. Both expertly staffed sport shops can direct your outing based on your interests and ability level. Rental bikes range from cruisers, to full suspension mountain bikes, to e-bikes, and more.
Big Bear Lake is a hub for freshwater fishing but some may not know that fall is a prime fishing season. Rainbow trout - Big Bear’s most notable fish - thrive in colder environments and are therefore more active in the spring and fall months. These trout feed heavily on insects and other bugs near the water but such grub isn't available with the colder temperatures leaving trout hungry for something to munch on. So ready those lures!
Last but not least, a fall getaway in Big Bear isn’t complete without taking full advantage of seasonal lodging specials. Find the perfect home for your vacation at BigBear.com and follow the link to ‘Fall Into the Most Colorful Season of All’.
Looking for more information? Call the Big Bear Lake Visitor Center ahead of your arrival to get even more activity and event ideas for your Big Bear Lake fall getaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.