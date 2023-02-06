There could be many applicable situations in which you may need to pass a drug test for THC: pre-employment, insurance, medical testing, sports, or just for your own health to take a break and reset tolerance to name a few. Green Gone Detox has been in the THC detox field for seven years now and over that tenure, we have learned many tried and true approaches. We would like to take this opportunity to explain some important pieces of information regarding THC detox, and introduce you to our flagship product designed by licensed pharmacists - Green Gone Detox. Further, we would like to educate you in an honest way regarding what you need to do to be successful.
For the purposes of this discussion, we will focus on urine testing given it is easily the most common form. Yet, there are other bodily fluid tests such as saliva and blood, both of which are easier to pass than a urine test for THC. Hair is the most difficult and requires the most time abstinent.
The Science Behind Detox
Speaking of abstinence, how long are we expecting without intervention? We wish it were easier to project in a general way how long each individual person will take, yet unfortunately this is where it begins to get complicated. There are several factors to consider here. Including: the amount ingested, the tenure of ingestion, route of administration, THC strength of the source, as well as the personal attributes of the user such as size, age, and metabolism. As the length of time spent actively ingesting THC, the metabolites will accumulate more. Oral ingestion via gummies and THC edibles lengthens the time given the absorption by this method is higher. As the potency of the THC goes up, as will the time to a negative drug test. Younger people typically have a naturally higher metabolism, allowing them to pass a urine drug test quicker. Larger people tend to take longer as the accumulation in fat tissue is higher. There are also genetic considerations given some people do not make 2C9, a key liver enzyme that catalyzes the reaction of THC to THCOOH, and by adding the carboxyl group improves the water solubility for urinary elimination. Luckily this only applies to 2-5% of the population.
Having said all this, how long does weed stay in your system? As stated, it depends, yet we’ve found a good rule for an active daily THC user on average is around a month or so on just abstinence alone. The best information we can use to assess people upfront is to ask if they have ever had to do it before. If yes, often the person will know their baseline, and we can help them improve upon that using our product. If not, we can make assumptions based on their attributes by collecting the person’s information and calculating an estimation based upon their input.
What’s Next?
Stay tuned for our next blog in which we will discuss further how you can shorten the timeline to pass a THC drug test faster, and in the meantime, try our detox calculator and see which kit is recommended for you!
