Scripps created its innovative COVID Care Companion program to give patients better tools to self-quarantine with. The goal is to help them cope with the illness and—as long as it is safe to do so—keep them out of the hospital. Scripps nurses check in on patients daily and monitor their vitals. This also gives them the opportunity to answer questions and allay any fears they may have. The program has so far been a lifeline for hundreds of COVID patients. Read more about Scripps COVID Care Companion program and hear from two couples who participated.
Remote monitoring is used with a number of other conditions too. Heart failure patient Fred Kunz is always on the go and doesn’t have much time for regular check-ins with his doctor. Instead, Scripps Clinic cardiologist Thomas Heywood, MD, monitors his condition remotely through a permanently implanted device called a CardioMEMS and its wireless transmitter tucked away inside a cozy pillow. Read more about how this technology helps Dr. Heywood stay in touch with his patient.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter.
San Diego Magazine has partnered with Scripps Health to bring you the stories behind some of the most innovative health care in America, happening right here in San Diego. Stay tuned for more inspiration from San Diego Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.