It’s no secret that our bones tend to become weaker as we get older, but osteoporosis is still thought of as a “silent disease” because it often exhibits no symptoms until a bone is broken or fractured.
Roughly 10.2 million Americans over age 50 have osteoporosis—more than 80 percent of them women—and millions more have low bone density. Risk factors include being female, having a family history of osteoporosis, smoking, poor nutrition and a diet lacking in calcium.
Luckily, there are many ways you can be proactive and reduce your risk, such as getting enough vitamin D, doing weight-bearing exercises, and scheduling regular screenings. Laika Nur, MD, a sports medicine physician at Scripps Clinic and head of Scripps’ Fragility Fracture Program, weighs in with more tips here.
