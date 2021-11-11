In the pre-pandemic world, Marianna Cisneros was the picture of health. The registered nurse and married mom of three trained for—and won—fitness competitions in her spare time. When COVID arrived in San Diego, Cisneros ramped up her workload and began training for the intensive care unit at Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego. However, she was sidelined by a COVID diagnosis in July 2020 that was roughly a week shy of finishing her training (prior to vaccine availability). Her symptoms were initially mild, but little did she know she was starting a battle that would rage on for more than a year. Cisneros’ story became a catalyst for Scripps’ COVID-19 Recovery Program. The effort gives post-COVID patients a medical home base, where they have access to the expertise of physicians in 18 specialties plus personnel to help navigate specialty appointments, align treatments provided by multiple physicians, and focus on their clinical, physical, and emotional needs. To learn more about Scripps’ COVID-19 Recovery Program, click here.
