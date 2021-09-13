Hispanic Heritage Weekend returns to Petco Park September 24-26 for the final home series of the regular season! Here’s what fans can look forward to at the ballpark when the Padres take on the Atlanta Braves.
Friday, September 24, 2021 vs. Atlanta Braves at 5:10 and 7:10 p.m.
The Padres will face the Braves at 5:10 p.m. prior to the regularly scheduled game at 7:10 p.m. in what will serve as the resumption of the suspended SD @ ATL game from Wednesday, July 21st. Fans who purchase tickets to the regularly scheduled game on September 24th will also receive admission to the resumption of the suspended game at no extra cost.
FIESTA IN THE PARK PRESENTED BY VERIZON: A fiesta-themed pregame happy hour takes place on Friday in Gallagher Square beginning at 3:30 p.m. and will feature $5 drink specials and live music.
HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION: Available all weekend-long, fans can score a limited-edition themed Padres hat with the purchase of a Hispanic Heritage Theme Game ticket package.
Saturday, September 25, 2021 vs. Atlanta Braves at 5:40 p.m.
POSTGAME FIREWORKS: Following Saturday’s game, fans are encouraged to stick around for a postgame fireworks show set to popular Spanish language music.
Sunday, September 26, 2021 vs. Atlanta Braves at 1:10 p.m.
KIDSFEST PRESENTED BY THE SUPER DENTISTS: The final KidsFest presented by The Super Dentists of the regular season takes place Sunday in Gallagher Square and will feature a Hispanic Heritage theme. Families and kids can look forward to games, airbrush tattoo artists, balloon artists and more kid-friendly activities starting two hours prior to first pitch.
LOS TUCANES DE TIJUANA: Beginning approximately 30 minutes after the final out on Sunday, Los Tucanes de Tijuana will play a free postgame concert to wrap up Hispanic Heritage Weekend at Petco Park. A game ticket is required for admission to the free postgame concert.
For more information on tickets and upcoming promotions at Petco Park, visit www.padres.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.