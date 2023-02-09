There’s an innovative new treatment for congestive heart failure patients who don’t respond well to medications—and it doesn’t involve open heart surgery. An investigational device called a transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement can be inserted through a small incision to repair or replace faulty heart valves. Scripps clinic cardiologists performed the first TTVR procedure in San Diego County in July 2022. Read more about it and the ongoing clinical trial here.
People who experience rotator cuff tears also have an innovative new treatment option. Rotator cuff tears have traditionally been repaired with complex shoulder surgery requiring weeks, even months, of recovery. However, a new balloon spacer implant can cushion the pain of a rotator cuff tear will less downtime. Learn more here.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.