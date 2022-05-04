Few dishes are as versatile as a hearty salad full of veggies and whole grains. Building a healthy and hearty salad is simple: when it comes to greens, the darker the better. Whole grains are always a better choice than their refined counterparts. And don’t forget to add fats! Monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats like olive oil, avocado, nuts and seeds, and fatty fish can lower LDL cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Need some salad inspiration? Scripps Center for Integrated Medicine has you covered. This kale, edamame and quinoa salad recipe is a filling and flavorful option that will add a healthy dose of fiber to your dinner table.
