The holidays are right around the corner and while electronics and the must-have toys of the year are probably pretty high on your child’s wish list, gifts that will keep them active have far better benefits. Active play can help kids develop healthy habits early on and can also promote academic performance, improve sleep, sharpen motor skills, decrease stress, and boost self-esteem. There are a ton of options to keep active kids engaged, such as bikes, sports equipment, and fun experiences like surf lessons or a trip to a trampoline park. And as always, safety is paramount. Check out our top picks for holiday gifts here.
