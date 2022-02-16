Healthy Foundations

It’s recommended that kids ages 6 to 17 get an hour of exercise each day, but less than a quarter actually do. Virtual learning and working remotely has left some families a little more sluggish than they’d like to be, so now is the perfect time to commit to getting out from behind the screen and getting moving. Incorporating physical activity into your family’s daily life doesn’t have to be a chore. Click here for seven tips that will help set your family up for long-term success.
