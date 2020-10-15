Working from home has become the new normal for many San Diegans, but trading a comfy office chair for a coffee table can be a real headache … and neckache and backache. Take the time to make your work-from-home space more ergonomic and switch up your routine to be more conducive to your overall health. Find out how here.
The link between pets and health is stronger than you might think, so having an animal in the house can add some feel-good fun to your work-from-home experience. Having a pet around may lead to lower stress levels, decreased blood pressure, better mental health, and a stronger immune system. See more of the benefits here.
San Diego Magazine has partnered with Scripps Health to bring you the stories behind some of the most innovative health care in America, happening right here in San Diego. Stay tuned for more inspiration from San Diego Health.
