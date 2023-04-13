Great news for south and central San Diego: state-of-the-art heart care is now closer than ever. UC San Diego Health is expanding and is bringing its nationally ranked cardiovascular care to Bankers Hill.
The health system’s newest location on Third Avenue features a two-floor cardiovascular clinicwith fifteen spacious exam rooms, three echocardiogram rooms, and two stress-test rooms. Cardiologists who specialize in general cardiology, heart rhythm disorders, interventional cardiology, heart failure, adult congenital heart disease, and other conditions are available to care for patients
“This clinic will positively impact our patients living with cardiovascular disease and is located in an ideal location near downtown San Diego,” said Jia Shen, MD, MPH, cardiologist at UC San Diego Health and medical director of the cardiovascular clinic. “It gives us the opportunity to expand our clinical services and evaluate more patients in a timely fashion, while also providing world-class, patient-centered care.”
The region’s only academic medical center also plans to add primary care services at the new multidisciplinary Bankers Hill location later this year. The 5,400-square foot primary care clinicwill twelve patient exam rooms and an open-design concept that incorporateslocal artists’ renderings of San Diego landmarks, plus sweeping views of uptown and San Diego Bay.
“Our health system continues to expand services and locations throughout San Diego so our patients can continue to have convenient access to our extraordinary teams for all of their health care needs,” said Christopher Kane, MD, CEO of UC San Diego Health Physician Group. “With primary care opening soon, the Bankers Hill clinic will be a one-stop shop for many San Diegans. We’re proud to be a part of their health care team.”
For more on UC San Diego Health and its locations, visit health.ucsd.edu.
