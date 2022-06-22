With a violin and bow in her hands, Lisa Sutton can create magic. The 65-year-old violinist spent decades honing her craft and now exercises it both for live audiences, as assistant concertmaster and member of the LA Opera’s orchestra, and for movie and television soundtrack recordings. Aching joints in her hands began affecting her performances when she was in her late 50s. She sought help from an internist, then a rheumatologist, and was diagnosed with osteoarthritis of the hand, which for her is marked by the degeneration of cartilage in the joints at the middle and tips of some of her fingers. Sutton dug deeper into treatment options for joint replacement and learned that it was possible to replace joints in the hands. Sutton sought help from Lorenzo Pacelli, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Scripps Clinic Torrey Pines and Scripps Clinic Carmel Valley, who was well versed in the specialized procedure and had been using pyrocarbon joint replacements in his practice for about 15 years. Today, after successful surgeries and physical therapy, Sutton is back to playing and is mostly pain-free. Learn more about the talented surgeon who performed the procedure here.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter.
San Diego Magazine has partnered with Scripps Health to bring you the stories behind some of the most innovative health care in America, happening right here in San Diego. Stay tuned for more inspiration from San Diego Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.