The 53rd Scripps Invitational Golf Tournament on September 30 raised more than $600,000 for research and innovation at Scripps Clinic. Golfers enjoyed an afternoon on the Torrey Pines South Golf Course, which was followed by an outdoor awards reception at The Lodge at Torrey Pines. Also, long-time volunteer and supporter, Jean Snow-Anderson, received the Ellen Browning Scripps Humanitarian Award for her contributions to Scripps Health.
That said, this holiday season, it’s better to give and receive. You may not be getting all the tax advantages of your charitable donations and the clock may be running out to cash in on philanthropy’s financial benefits. Click here to find out if your donations may qualify for a tax break if you itemize deductions on your federal income tax return.
