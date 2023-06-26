A new fun, immersive and education special exhibition a in Balboa Park ignites a passion for mankind’s greatest adventure: Our journey of flight into the heavens.
Looking back on the history of flight, one thing is clear: the sky was never just the limit. Once mankind got off the ground, the race was on to go beyond.
ABOVE AND BEYOND, a new fun, immersive and education special exhibition at the San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park, ignites a passion for mankind’s greatest adventure: Our journey of flight into the heavens. ABOVE AND BEYOND celebrates the power of innovation to make dreams take flight and features immersive simulations, interactive design challenges, iconic historical touchstones, visionary concepts and inspiring stories from game-changing innovators, past and present.
Today, through ABOVE AND BEYOND, the goals and visions of explorers continue to propel aerospace innovators onward and upward, inspiring children and young adults to imagine future careers in aerospace, and helping to support educators in building Science, Technology, Engineering and Math awareness and skills among students and critical thinkers.
ABOVE AND BEYOND encourages visitors of all ages and backgrounds to imagine what it takes to make the ‘impossible’ possible.
The ABOVE AND BEYOND special exhibition is included with General Admission to the Museum except for Residents Free Tuesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.