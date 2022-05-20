Sponsored Content Provided by Rad Revenue
High blood sugar level, also called hyperglycemia, is a serious condition that can lead to many unwanted, painful, and difficult health issues. It all starts when the pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin, so there’s nothing that can break the sugar in the bloodstream.
This issue is typically caused by diabetes and can lead to many other complications that can bring a wide range of difficulties, from discomfort to vision loss even to death. While diabetes has to be treated with therapy and supervised by a licensed doctor, you can help your body by taking multiple actions, such as exercise, a healthy diet, and taking natural supplements.
That’s why we did this Glucofort review, where we’ll discuss this blood sugar supplement and check its features.
Glucofort Review: Brand Overview
Two experienced and skilled minds stand behind this excellent dietary supplement. Dr. Andrew Freeman, a psychologist with more than 20 years of experience, was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes when he was 17 years old. Thus, for most of his life, he struggled with the effects of the condition while constantly taking prescription drugs.
After many years of research (around 30), Dr. Freeman decided to create a unique formula that will be based on natural ingredients and will help people support their metabolism and health. He joined forces with Dr. Jun, a Tibetan expert who exposed the secrets of the powerful Tibetan nature and its healing sources.
Together, Dr. Freeman and Dr. June formulated and designed Glucofort, which was accepted by the customers almost instantly after its launching. The supplement is an excellent nutrition source for people of 30+ years old who need to assist their bodies to improve their health.
Today, Glucofort enjoys vast respect and appreciation, and it’s accepted as a powerful and natural supplement that promotes cardiovascular and cognitive health, immune, and digestive health.
Pros
Formulated by medical experts
Antibiotic-free, GMO-free, and gluten-free
Glucofort is created in an FDA-registered facility
The company utilizes the best industry standards for production
It follows and meets current Good Manufacturing Practices
The product is made without animal testing practices
The capsules are a proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial natural ingredients.
No artificial filters or substances
It promotes optimal blood sugar levels
The supplement affects multiple areas of the body and helps the metabolism
Glucofort contains a powerful detox formula
Average-size capsules for convenient consumption
100% 60-day satisfaction guarantee
Cost-effective bundle shopping
Cons
Glucofort it’s only available online through the company’s official website.
There’s no phone number to contact the customer support team
There’s no free-shipping option for international orders
Ingredients: All Natural & Organic
Glucofort is a supplement based on natural ingredients. We are aware of the fact that many companies sell their products under the “natural” banner. Thus, many people buy questionable supplements that have one or two vegetable extracts and a bunch of chemical substances that can be very harmful to the body.
However, that’s not the case with this one. Glucofort really is natural-based, which is why the supplement has a positive impact on the body. Thanks to its powerful blend of minerals, vitamins, and plant extracts, the supplement can benefit consumers with blood sugar issues, disturbed digestive systems, cardiovascular difficulties, and those with compromised immune systems.
Gine that many people have lost faith in the so-called natural supplements, we decided to go through the ingredients of Glucofort in more detail. But before we start, let us say that each of the ingredients was extensively researched by lab experts, medical experts, professionals, nutritionists, and biologists.
Even though the capsules contain a proprietary blend of the ingredients, the manufacturers have found the perfect amount for each compound in order to make this supplement effective. Moreover, having a calculated dosage of each ingredient means that Glucofort is safe to use.
Licorice Root
Licorice is a herb that can be found in parts of Europe and Asia. Its root is a powerful phytochemical with more than 300 chemical flavonoids and compounds.
Of course, scientists and herbalists need more time to examine all of the compounds. However, the Licorice root has Glycyrrhizin, which is the most active compound in the herb abundantly studied for medical purposes.
According to medical studies, Licorice root has the power to burn body fat and reduce it, help the body get rid of stomach ulcers, and fight infractions and bacteria. Moreover, the root is a rich source of antioxidants that can help the body fight diabetes.
Yarrow
Yarrow is a potent herb that has been used for medical purposes ever since the Ancient Greece age. The herb has so many advantages that can be used for fever, diarrhea, appetite loss, absence of menstruation, common cold, gastrointestinal tract discomfort, and wound healing.
This herb can even be chewed to relieve tooth pain. Besides the mentioned healing powers, Yarrow can also alleviate digestive issues and fight inflammation. Studies and people’s experiences show that consuming this herb can also help mental health issues, including reducing anxiety or depression symptoms.
Besides these multiple purposes, the yarrow is a holder of inulin. This compound was recently discovered, but studies show that it works similarly to insulin. Thus, it can control blood sugar by processing it and energy for the body.
Bitter Melon
Bitter melon is the edible fruit that comes from Momordica Charantia, a tropical vine found in Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean. The plant comes in numerous shapes that differ in the fruit's bitterness.
Even though the fruit has a very bitter taste, it has many beneficial properties for the medical treatment of health issues. According to the research, Bitter melon has several key nutrients that can reduce blood sugar and decrease cholesterol levels.
Furthermore, the fruit is an excellent source of nutrients that may help weight loss. Studies also show that the fruit can activate AMPK, which leads to better cellular activity. After helping the body decrease blood sugar, Bitter melon can maintain those levels in a normal range.
Guggul
Commiphora wightii, Commiphora Gileadensis, Commiphora Mukul, Boswellia Serrata, and Boswellia Sacra - are some of the most significant plants from where the gum resin known as Guggul is obtained. These species were initially found in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India.
Guggul is a complex compound that contains numerous substances. Some of them can lower cholesterol levels and triglycerides. Other substances can help heal wounds and reduce redness initially occurring as a result of acne. The compound has anti-inflammatory properties that can treat eczema, psoriasis, and arthritis.
Furthermore, Guggul also has a hepatoprotective property. This means that it’s good for liver health. According to the studies, this compound can also help in weight loss and treat hypothyroidism.
White mulberry
White mulberry, scientifically called Morus Alba, is a fast-growing tree with small to medium size. The fruits produced by this tree are used as additional help in diabetes treatment, but they also have many other beneficial properties.
White mulberry is analyzed, studied, and tested for its characteristics and effects. But given that it's a tree with fruits, many people consume the fruits and enjoy the benefits. It’s an excellent natural source of vitamins.
According to the studies, the fruits from this tree have anti-inflammatory properties that can help treat high blood pressure, common colds, ear ringing, hair loss, constipation, muscle and joint pain, and dizziness. It can also treat high cholesterol levels and maintain them in a normal range.
Juniper
Junipers are shrubs from the Cupressaceae family. These small trees and their berries are regularly used for the natural treatment of bronchitis and numb pain. You’re probably familiar with the flavor of the junipers because they’re commonly used as flavors in gin and other bitter preparations.
According to clinical research, these berries have multiple healing properties. They’re mostly used for digestion problems, such as intestinal gas, bloating, loss of appetite, intestinal worms, upset stomach, gastrointestinal infections, and heartburn. They can also be used for bladder stones and urinary tract infections.
Junipers are rich in antioxidants. They can reduce oxidative stress, high blood sugar, and triglycerides. Moreover, they can reduce high cholesterol.
Banana Leaf
Glucofort also contains a blend of banana leaves. Banana leaf it’s a very powerful antioxidant with a rich structure because it contains corosolic acid. This acid can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce triglycerides and cholesterol levels.
Furthermore, banana leaves contain polyphenols, natural antioxidants that can help prevent blood clots and lower heart disease risk. These micronutrients can reduce blood sugar levels and enhance the digestive system. Moreover, studies show that they promote brain function and even offer some protection against cancer.
Additionally, banana leaves contain many other useful compounds, including potassium and magnesium, which have additional health benefits.
Cinnamon
This spice comes from the inner bark of several tree species. The spice globally it’s used mostly for aromatic and flavoring purposes. However, it is a widely known fact that this ingredient has numerous properties that can benefit the body, enhance metabolism, and improve overall wellness.
Cinnamon contains multiple antioxidants that can complement the diet. These antioxidants are an excellent aid to help neutralize free radicals and protect the body’s cells from damage. The spice is an antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal compound that has soothing properties.
This ingredient and its prebiotic properties may restore balance in the gut and promote gut health. It supports the digestive system and may help resolve digestive issues.
Furthermore, Cinnamon can be used to help in managing blood pressure, that is, reducing the pressure. It is widely known to support healthy blood sugar levels by managing the glucose amount in the bloodstream and mimicking insulin’s function.
Additionally, studies show that this spice may be beneficial for the aging brain. It may help with fighting conditions, such as Alzheimer’s.
Alpha-lipoic acid
Alpha-lipoic acid is a naturally occurring compound found in our and animals’ bodies. Its main purpose is to maintain aerobic metabolism, and it’s widely known for its antioxidant properties.
This acid is responsible for reducing inflammation, skin aging, and progression of memory loss. The compound prompts healthy nerve function and has the ability to lower heart disease risk factors.
Furthermore, alpha-lipoic acid induces liver regeneration by inhibiting apoptosis. However, this acid also has a positive impact on mental health. It has assertive effects on neurological conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, depression, schizophrenia, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.
Alpha-lipoic acid is one of the ingredients found in Glucofort’s capsules in order to lower insulin resistance.
L-taurine
Taurine is yet another amino sulfonic acid that is naturally found in our bodies. Of course, this acid is also occurring in animals’ bodies, which is why the best food source to obtain this element is meat and fish. It can be found in eggs too.
This acid is essential for maintaining heart and brain health. The element supports nerve growth which is essential for brain function.
When it comes to heart health, Taurine has the ability to regulate blood pressure and improve heart function. Given that Taurine can impact the body to reduce cholesterol, the compound can significantly improve the heart condition and reduce the chances of heart failure.
Furthermore, this amino acid may fight diabetes thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These features can enhance insulin sensitivity which can lead to improving blood sugar levels and reducing the risk of diabetes type 2.
Additionally, studies show that Taurine has a positive impact on athletic performance. The compound can enhance muscle contraction and increase the oxygen uptake of the body. Moreover, it maintains hydration and electrolyte balance in the cells.
Gymnema Sylvestre
Gymnema Sylvestre is yet another herb of Asian, African, and Australian origin. This ingredient is a known sugar regulator. Its Hindi name literally means sugar destroyer. The herb has impressive health benefits, mainly related to helping with digestive issues.
One of the primary advantages of this ingredient is that Gymnema Sylvestre can give a less appealing taste to sweet foods. That’s because it contains gymnemic acid that can suppress sweetness.
Logically, by suppressing the taste of sweet foods and blocking the sweet receptors, this herb may help in the weight loss process. You’ll eat sweet foods less, leading to consuming fewer calories.
Besides weight-loss aid, this herb can lower blood sugar levels because of its anti-diabetic properties. Moreover, it can stimulate your body and contribute to increased insulin production. According to the studies, Gymnema Sylvestre can help lower cholesterol levels and triglycerides. Thus, it will reduce the risk of heart disease and failure and promote healthy heart function.
Cayenne
Glucofort contains cayenne which may reduce glucose levels in your blood. This spicy herb usually is used to flavor dishes. However, it has many beneficial properties.
Cayenne is a concentrated source of multiple nutrients that can have healthy properties. It’s a nutrient bomb of fiber, vitamins C, B6, and K, and provitamin A. When it comes to benefits, Cayenne can improve immune system function, vision, development, growth, and bone health.
This spice is an excellent source of capsaicin which offers additional benefits, such as pain relief, enhanced athletic performance, and lowered blood sugar. Moreover, if you use this spice, you’ll get enough flavor for your food and won’t need to add salt additionally.
Furthermore, Cayenne has the ability to increase insulin levels and stimulate insulin production. It may reduce fat oxidation and promote healthy heart and liver function.
Additional ingredients
We decided to discuss the main ingredients in our Glucofort review in more detail. However, the supplement contains several more compounds that are clinically tested and analyzed. According to clinical studies, these ingredients also may affect blood pressure and sugar levels.
Besides the listed ingredients, Glucofort also contains:
Magnesium
Zinc
Biotin
Chromium
Manganese
Vitamin C
Vitamin E
How Does Glucofort Work? Is This The Best Metabolism Booster?
Well, now that you’re familiar with the ingredients found in this supplement, maybe you’re assuming what we’re going to talk about in this section. The primary purpose of this supplement is to help your body fight the consequences caused by diabetes type 2.
You saw the ingredients earlier. Each of those compounds has the ability to improve and stimulate various areas of your metabolism. Thanks to those ingredients, Glucofort may actually help in your battle.
Of course, the supplement isn’t a medicine to cure diabetes. However, the ingredients in the proprietary blend may trigger your body and stimulate it to take control over the blood sugar levels and remove excess glucose from the bloodstream.
To help you and your body, Glucofort may stimulate your glucose metabolism. This system is responsible for breaking the sugar elements into smaller particles. When sugar particles are broken into smaller units, they can’t be harmful to your body so much.
Additionally, according to the company, Glucofort may help with other issues too. Even though results vary from individual to individual, the supplement contains ingredients that may positively impact the function of multiple systems and organs.
Therefore, Glucofort may reduce anxiety, increase energy, improve sleep, help weight loss, and lower high blood pressure.
Who should Use Glucofort
So, before we start with the details, we think that you should know more about this supplement’s purposes. Thus, you’ll be able to determine whether the product is suitable for your needs or not.
Glucofort is a supplement based on natural ingredients. It’s formulated to promote health in multiple aspects, especially when it comes to people who fight blood sugar conditions.
Given the fact that Glucofort is a supplement and not an evaluated medicine, the product isn’t meant to cure or diagnose. However, the capsules contain a combination of natural antioxidants that can help you support your immune system and increase insulin production in the body.
Glucofort isn’t evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration because this government organization is responsible for supervising medicines, not dietary supplements that are classified as food products. However, Glucofort is created in an FDA-registered facility, meeting the current GMP.
That being said, this dietary supplement is suitable for adults looking to improve their health and blood sugar levels and those who want to detox their bodies. Glucofort also has many other benefits, which we’ll discuss in this review.
Benefits Of Using Glucofort: Zero Toxins
For starters, if you decide to buy and consume these capsules, you’ll avoid thousands of other blood sugar supplements that are produced under suspicious circumstances. Usually, these supplements are made in unregulated factories and contain multiple artificial or harmful ingredients.
On the other hand, Glucofort is produced in an FDA-approved facility that follows and meets current Good Manufacturing Practices. The licensed healthcare provider shared the ingredients list and discussed the properties of each compound found in the supplement. While the product isn’t an approved medical drug, its ingredients are clinically proven to work and be effective. Benefits of Glucofort Blood Sugar Support Supplement It helps to manage the glucose in the body.
Furthermore, if the product helps you reduce blood sugar levels, you’ll sleep better. Given that the circle of a healthier life includes a healthy sleeping pattern, your body will be able to reduce stress levels.
With decreased stress levels, you’ll be able to cope with anxiety symptoms better. Moreover, high-stress levels are closely related to storing fat mass. Therefore, regulated blood sugar, healthy sleep patterns, and reduced stress levels can lead to a successful weight loss process.
As you already know, everything in our body is related, and each system or organ depends on the function of another. Given that bloodstream is the utmost provider of oxygen and nutrition to our organs, it’s really important to maintain normal sugar levels, especially for people who fight diabetes type 2.
Side Effects
Just like any other supplement or other types of products, Glucofort can also cause some side effects. While the company hasn’t received complaints from the customers so far, it would be hypocritical to say that we’re 100% sure that the supplement is 100% safe.
For instance, it’s logical that the product can cause adverse side effects if the consumer has an allergy to some of the ingredients found in the supplement. That’s why it’s extremely important to read the ingredients list carefully before deciding to consume.
Allergic reactions are not limited to drugs, dust, or chemicals. Many people are allergic to natural ingredients, herbs, plants, or fruits, such as bananas, strawberries, spices, plants, etc. Therefore, we recommend you to be careful, especially if you’re consuming other supplements and medications.
Glucofort has a clinically-tested and safe formula. It contains gentle and natural ingredients, and so far, customers didn’t report side effects. However, each individual is different, so you should be cautious with this or any other supplement you want to take.
Who Should Refrain From Glucofort
Glucofort is a blood sugar support supplement, and it’s made to promote and maintain blood glucose at normal levels. People who have abnormal blood sugar have medical conditions and are taking therapy prescribed by licensed physicians. Therefore, if you want to consume Glucofort, you must consult a doctor first.
Additionally, this product isn’t suitable for people under 18. Pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding should not consume this supplement, too, except if allowed by a doctor.
Recommended Dosage: Stay Cautious
According to the official website, you should take one capsule as a recommended daily dosage. The company also points out that the capsule should be taken with the evening meal and with half a glass of water.
Furthermore, the company says that the best results from taking this supplement are achievable by taking Glucofort consistently. According to the company’s site, it takes a minimum of three months to detox, restore, and renew.
Is Glucofort Available Online?
Glucofort is available only online through the official website of the company. Unfortunately, the supplement isn’t available in brick-and-mortar stores or other online retailers yet.
The manufacturer has three offers at this moment. You can purchase one bottle for $69. Given that Each bottle contains 30 capsules and you need one pill per day, this package will last you for a month.
You can also buy a 90-day supply, that is, three packs at $59 per bottle. Moreover, the company has a premium offer with six bottles. This order will last you 180 days, and you’ll pay $49 per bottle.
The company ships within the US with a shipping time of 5-7 working days. If you make a bundle order, you’ll get free shipping. However, the shipping fee for one-bottle orders is $6.95. Glucofort ships internationally, too, but there’s no free-shipping option.
Additionally, Glucofort has a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you’re not satisfied with the supplement, you can return the product within 60 days of purchase and get a refund.
If you want to request a refund or ask something about the product, you can contact the customer support team via email. Also, you can send a message through the online form found on the company’s website.
Conclusion: Eliminate Your High Blood Sugar Symptoms
We reached the end of our Glucofort review. We hope that we managed to deliver the most important information about this blood sugar supplement. Through our article, we tried to answer some frequently asked questions from customers regarding this product.
Even though Glucofort is a supplement and it’s not meant to cure, this product may help you and your body to cope with your condition and reduce the glucose in your bloodstream. Now, with our review, you have all the details you’ll need to make an informed decision.
