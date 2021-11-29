Give the gift of Spain to your family and friends this holiday season! Located in the heart of downtown San Diego, Cafe Sevilla is proud to offer the most authentic Spanish ambiance in their tapas bar, restaurant and nightclub. Indulge in authentic Spanish cuisine while watching live Latin music or catch a dazzling flamenco dinner show while enjoying a festive paella dinner.
Black Friday, Cyber Week and Small Business Saturday Sale
The perfect gift for your friends and family... or for yourself! Now through November 30th, you can buy two $50 gift cards for just $80. Free shipping is included!
Two $50 Gift Cards for $80
- FREE SHIPPING
- DISCLAIMER: Offer valid for online orders placed between Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021 – Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Offer available online: https://onelink.quickgifts.com/merchant/cafe-sevilla-cyber-weekend-sale/
==
Holiday Gifts from Sevilla
Give the gift of Spain to your friends and family this holiday season. Starting December 1, 2021, through January 10, 2022, you can receive a $25 bonus reward with every $100 gift card purchase! Or gift an incredible flamenco dinner show experience and bottle of wine for two for just $160 ($255 value). Ole!
Receive a $25 Bonus Reward with Every $100 Gift Card Purchase
- DISCLAIMER: $25 bonus card can be used same day as purchase. $50 gift cards available for use on or after Christmas Day, December 25th, 2021.
- Flamenco Dinner Show & Bottle of Wine for Two - $160 ($255 Value)
- DISCLAIMER: Valid for a full flamenco dinner show at Cafe Sevilla for two people at any location. Includes an authentic three-course dinner and bottle of wine, and two-part authentic Flamenco Dance performance as well as nightclub entry after the show. Dinner show reservations are required, call your location to book. Face value can also be used in liu of dinner show experience. Please note, dinner shows are not currently allowed by the county, but we plan to open them back up again as soon as it is possible and our capacity allows.
Offers available in-store or online: https://onelink.quickgifts.com/merchant/cafe-sevilla-san-diego/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.