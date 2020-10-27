How do you get treatment for pink eye during a public health crisis? Or renew a prescription when you can’t see your provider in person? Scripps has the solution: virtual care. As many outpatient clinics closed following the arrival of COVID-19, Scripps rapidly expanded its telemedicine services. Primary and specialty care providers quickly shifted from in-person visits to leveraging technology to connect with patients in a new, innovative—and safe—way. Learn more about Scripps telemedicine services here.
Scripps also lets patients skip the waiting room via its new mobile check-in and curbside arrival services. Patients can use the MyScripps app to let providers know they’ve arrived for their appointment. Find out more about these services here.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter here.
San Diego Magazine has partnered with Scripps Health to bring you the stories behind some of the most innovative health care in America, happening right here in San Diego. Stay tuned for more inspiration from San Diego Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.