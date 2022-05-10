Sponsored Content Provided by San Diego Air & Space Museum
GALILEO: Space Visionary, an interactive, family-friendly – and most of all FUN! – special exhibition by the Artisans of Florence, is now showing for a limited time at the San Diego Air & Space Museum.
Galileo been called the “Father” of observational astronomy, physics, the scientific method and modern science. This limited time special exhibition is a hands-on experience engaging visitors by revealing the secrets of his groundbreaking science through interactive experiments and exhibits.
With a hands-on simple machines lab, even the youngest scientist can have fun learning how yesterday’s science has shaped today’s modern world. The experience features 65 exhibits expertly handcrafted in Italy, historical documents, true ‘hands-on’ interactivity, award-winning craftsmanship, a young experimenters STEM lab, unique learning opportunities and content, and international appeal.
Included in the price of admission to the Museum, Gallieo: Space Visionary is an adventure for you and your entire family will be talking about for years. Don’t miss it!
