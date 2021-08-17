When it comes to everyday health risks, cisgender heterosexual and LGBTQ+ communities share many of the same concerns. But there are some disparities that put LGBTQ+ people at greater risk for certain conditions, which makes appropriate care for these individuals even more important. Read more about how care for LGBTQ+ patients can require a unique approach here. And click here for info on PReP, the prescription drug that reduces the likelihood of contracting HIV from sex by 99 percent.
