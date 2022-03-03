Sponsored content provided by San Diego Museum of Art
Stirring snippets of everyday life in 19th century Paris and beyond came to life through the Impressionism art movement. Showcasing shifting light and color, artists such as Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, Édouard Manet, Berthe Morisot, and Henri Matisse rose to prominence. A new exhibition at The San Diego Museum of Art, Monet to Matisse: Impressionist Masterpieces from the Bemberg Foundation, showcases a knockout collection of more than 60 renowned works of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist art overtaking two full galleries of the Museum.
Monet to Matisse is on view at The San Diego Museum of Art March 19 through August 7, 2022. This marks the first time the Bemberg Foundation’s remarkable Impressionism collection, which rarely leaves its permanent home in France, has traveled to California and is one of only two showcases in the United States.
Experience Works by Impressionism Masters
This exhibition of highly regarded works of art by great masters of the Modern French School includes work by renowned painters Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Alfred Sisley, Paul Gauguin, Edouard Vuillard, Paul Signac, and many others, plus more than ten remarkable works by Pierre Bonnard, offering a veritable panorama of movements in modern painting: Impressionism, Pointillism, and Fauvism.
Connect Impressionism Movements
Impressionists caused a sea of change when, starting in 1874, they displayed their innovative works in eight independently mounted exhibitions. Artists such as Eugène Boudin, Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Alfred Sisley, and Berthe Morisot championed painting out of doors, emphasizing the momentary impression of atmosphere and light on scenes from everyday life. In 1886, Impressionism gave rise to Pointillism, an entirely new technique using dots of color. Post-Impressionist painters led by Paul Cézanne, Paul Gauguin, and Henri Matisse, rejected this approach and pursued a different aesthetic, while other related movements like the Nabis, including Pierre Bonnard and Édouard Vuillard, and Fauvism, led by Henri Matisse and André Derain, were short-lived but created a highly influential legacy.
Enjoy Art Rarely Seen In the US
Monet to Matisse celebrates the art collection assembled by Georges Bemberg housed in southern France at the Renaissance Hôtel d’Assézat in Toulouse. The exhibition is composed entirely of works from The Bemberg Foundation and is co-curated by Philippe Cros, the former director of the Bemberg Foundation, and Michael Brown, Ph.D., Curator of European Art at The San Diego Museum of Art. The exhibition is made possible in collaboration with Manifesto Expo.
Tickets to see Monet to Matisse are on sale now. This special exhibition has a $5 additional charge due to the staff and logistics necessary for these installations. Museum members receive free admission. Explore all the benefits of Museum membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.