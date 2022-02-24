Food Is Medicine

Registered dietitians and registered dietitian nutritionists have extensive training and are recognized as some of the most qualified food and nutrition experts. RDs and RDNs work with a patient to develop healthy habits and create a comprehensive, sustainable nutrition plan that aligns with their medical needs. RDs and RDNs help people manage chronic conditions, lose weight safely, control allergies, recover from eating disorders, pinpoint deficiencies, prevent disease, and more. Read more about this important part of your Scripps care team here.
