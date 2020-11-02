COVID-19 has dominated the health care conversation for months, but prime time for another potentially serious illness is just around the corner—the flu. Also a highly contagious respiratory illness, the flu affects millions of people every year. Though some of the symptoms may overlap, doctors say the two viruses are very different—and it’s possible to be infected with both at the same time. Read more here.
Immunization is one of the most important things we can do to keep our kids healthy, but it’s understandable that the pandemic has caused some parents to fall a little behind schedule. Now is the perfect time to catch up. Scripps locations are open and are taking every precaution to keep patients safe. Find out more here.
San Diego Magazine has partnered with Scripps Health to bring you the stories behind some of the most innovative health care in America, happening right here in San Diego. Stay tuned for more inspiration from San Diego Health.
