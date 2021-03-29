Experience the funky, fresh, and fly vibe of the next-generation cannabis dispensary Jaxx Cannabis. At Jaxx, you can browse the largest selection in the area at the best prices. We offer a price match guarantee, which means we’ll match any lower price on the same product from a licensed San Diego dispensary.
Our knowledgeable budtenders will help you find the choices that are best for you. We have a wide variety of different strains, each with its own unique terpene profile, making it easy to find the effects that you’re looking for. Whether you need to relax after a stressful day at work, get energized for a project, or get the creative juices flowing, we have an assortment of products to suit your mood and unique needs.
Jaxx Delivers to All of San Diego County
All of our strains are displayed in illuminated, magnified sniff jars so that you can use all your senses to ensure your perfect choice. If you're short on time, we also offer 24-hour online ordering on our website for express pick-up, curbside pickup, or straight-to-your-doorstep delivery.
Get Cash Back on Every Purchase at Jaxx
That’s right! All customers receive 3 percent cash back on every purchase, while veterans, seniors 60 and over, and VIPs get 10 percent of their money back every time they shop. Love marijuana and want to become a VIP? No problem: Based on how much you spend each month, you could be earning 10 percent cash back in no time. Give us a call or stop in today to find out more.
We always offer plenty of perks and exclusive deals for first-time customers, including your choice of any of our T-shirts free of charge. First-time customers pay just $88 for their first ounce of flower, get a preroll for a penny, and receive up to three vape cartridges for only $19.99.
Our selection is so huge, it doesn't matter whether you're looking for the most upscale products or you're on a budget—we’ll have what you’re looking for. We have all of the accessories that you need for your session, and we carry the best glass around, from top brands like GRAV.
Explore cannabis culture on our website and social media pages, where new content is posted every week. Enjoy weekly episodes of JaxxTV, posts announcing the delivery of popular products, and informative articles on the latest industry developments and scientific studies highlighting the healing powers of cannabis.
A second location is coming soon to La Mesa. If you’re in the area, be on the lookout for more information on the grand opening!
MORE BOUNCE TO THE OUNCE
POPULAR PRODUCTS
FLOWER: Maui Wowie & Wedding Cake
EXTRACTS: Pandemic Special Sugar
CBD: Remedy Tincture by Mary’s Medicinals
EDIBLE: THC & CBD Level Hashtabs
PREROLL: Pacific Stone 14-Pack Rolled Jays
VAPE: Raw Garden Refined Live Resin
GLASS: The Gravitron Gravity Bong by GRAV
1-888-JAXX-420
1210 Olive Street, Ramona, CA 92065
