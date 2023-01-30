Over 32 million Americans are affected by osteoarthritis (OA), a degenerative joint disease and the most common form of arthritis. Although OA can damage any joint, the knee is one of the most affected joints. Even further, approximately 46% of people will develop knee OA during their lifetime.
While OA is common, the negative effects can be debilitating. A recent survey found that patients report that their condition prevents them from living a full life. Everyday activities, including the ability to climb stairs, exercise, and sleep, have been negatively impacted because of knee pain. Beyond the physical pain, respondents also noted their mental health being impacted. More than 9 in 10 patients (91%) reported missing out on social events, and 28% said their everyday mental health was negatively affected by their ongoing pain.
Additionally, living with knee pain often means that physical activities, like golf or other recreational sports, take a back seat. People often turn to over the counter medications or traditional steroid injections which provide some relief, but find they are requiring multiple injections before noticing a difference. Many patients ultimately undergo a knee replacement; however, some people want to delay surgery or are not yet a candidate for surgery for a variety of reasons. For those who are looking to get back to their daily activities and hobbies without constant knee pain, there are options available that can provide extended relief with a single treatment.
Extending-Release Pain Relief
ZILRETTA®, a single injection and extended-release pain relief treatment, is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for knee OA to use extended-release microsphere technology. Unlike other injections for knee pain, these microspheres slowly release medicine over time so that the patient’s pain is continuously managed after a single injection. Additionally, patients often experience relief after just four days. A recent study found that 70% of people had mild to no knee pain for three months after a ZILRETTA treatment. This treatment option allows patients to feel a season of knee pain relief.
It is vital that patients are having open and honest discussions with their healthcare providers when it comes to pain management and the options that are available to help provide extended OA knee pain relief. Delaying treatment of these important conversations surrounding a pain management plan can have negative risk factors and hinder you from living your life to the fullest. Whether one is considering joint replacement surgery or not, fortunately, there are effective, non-opioid options, such as ZILRETTA, available to treat chronic pain and help people get back to their active lifestyle.
For more information, please visit https://zilretta.com/important-risk-information/.
Indication
ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) is an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain. The benefits and risks of repeat injections have not been demonstrated.
You should not receive a ZILRETTA injection if you are allergic to corticosteroids, triamcinolone acetonide, or any other component of the product.
Important Safety Information
Possible side effects:
- Rare serious allergic reactions
- Effects in the injected knee such as infection (with pain, swelling and restricted motion) or joint damage
- Increased chance of getting an infection, and a decreased ability to fight an infection
- Effects on hormone production. These effects can be reversible
- Elevated blood pressure, sodium and water retention, and potassium loss
- Intestinal perforation if you have certain gastrointestinal disorders
- Weakening of bones
- Changes in behavior or mood disturbances
- Increased pressure inside the eye
In multiple clinical trials, the most common side effects seen in people taking ZILRETTA were joint pain, headache, joint swelling, back pain, sore throat and runny nose, upper respiratory tract infection, and bruising.
Tell your doctor about all of the medications you are taking (including both prescription and over-the-counter medicines) and about any medical conditions, especially if you have high blood pressure, heart disease, ulcers, diverticulitis or other gastrointestinal disorders, kidney problems, diabetes, glaucoma, behavior or mood disorders, and/or infections.
Contact your doctor if you develop a fever or other signs of infection, have an increase in pain along with swelling of the injected knee, restriction of joint motion, or a general feeling of discomfort. Contact your doctor immediately if you are exposed to chicken pox or measles, or for any new or worsening changes in behavior or mood.
These are not all of the possible side effects with ZILRETTA or corticosteroid medications. Please see the full Prescribing Information at www.ZILRETTALabel.com/PI.pdf. Always contact your doctor if you have questions or experience any side effects.
To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at 1-844-353-9466 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.
