San Diego is almost as famous for its healthy lifestyle as it is for its sunshine and beaches. In fact, it was recently ranked the third healthiest city in the country by wellness software platform Mindbody and is one of its most active cities. Fitness fanatics flock to anywhere you can hike, bike, run, plank, or paddle. And for those who prefer some guidance in their gains, the city is flush with workouts ranging from free beach yoga to high-end boutique fitness classes. No matter your fitness fancy or goal, San Diego has something just right for you.
FIND YOUR FITNESS STYLE
There really is something for everybody.
LET DATA DRIVE YOUR WORKOUT
Orangetheory Fitness | See your heart rate and other stats in real time, then track your overall progress via app. Orangetheory Fitness is a science-backed, technology-tracked, coach-inspired group training. In one hour, you’ll experience a high- intensity workout designed to produce results— giving people a longer, more vibrant life. Class is led by a certified coach emphasizing heart-based intervals and functional training. While every workout differs, each incorporates endurance, strength, and power!
GO HIGH-TECH
FireSnake Fitness | Leverage electro-muscle- stimulation to build muscle and burn fat up to nine times faster. FireSnake Fitness’s electro-muscle-stimulation (EMS) technology targets and activates all major muscle groups simultaneously, which is impossible to accomplish with any traditional workout. EMS is a powerful 20-minute, once-a-week, total-body workout that is suitable for all fitness levels and ages (18+). Trainings are customized to build lean muscle mass, burn fat, and improve endurance.
FOR ANIMAL LOVERS
Goat Yoga | Stretch, strengthen, and smile with the help of friendly farm goats and their kids.
PRACTICE YOUR POINTE
Barre3 | This functional fitness class features moves inspired by ballet, Pilates, and yoga.
LONG TO BE UNDER THE SEA
Mermaid Fitness | (returning this spring) Don a colorful tail and splash to your heart’s content in this unique and challenging workout in the pool of the Hotel del Coronado.
FIND YOUR CENTER
Tai Chi | This ancient Chinese martial art combines slow, controlled movements and deep breathing for a mind-body experience.
SWEAT IT OUT
Hot Pilates | Tone your muscles and detox your body during this high-intensity workout in a 90-to-100-degree room.
