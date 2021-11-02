Sponsored content provided by Visit Palm Springs
Fall is a great time to Visit Palm Springs. The weather begins to dip down to cooler temperatures, making for pleasantly sunny days and breezy nights. It is considered shoulder season, so rates are reasonable and space is available. You’ll find the best deals are Sunday through Thursday.
Seasonal Fall Bites
Revel in refreshing ingredients at the appropriately named FARM. It’s the perfect place to start the day. Dig in for French succulence with an array of crepes and omelets, then wash it down with a fresh juice squeezed from California’s finest. Your taste buds will enjoy a trip around the world!
Sunday brunch is the reason for the season. Spencer’s, in the famous Palm Springs tennis club neighborhood, is a local favorite. It stays busy, so be sure to make a reservation. Dine outside on one of the largest outdoor patios in Palm Springs.
As day turns to evening, be sure to keep your appetite warm with a bevy of dining options. Lulu California Bistro picks the peak products for an autumn well spent. Their strawberry salad, cantaloupe gazpacho and wild mushroom soup will prime your engine as you explore the luscious landscape ahead. They also offer a 3-course weekend brunch. Enjoy lot’s of patio seating and sunshine.
Copley’s provides a fusion of freshness that wonderfully characterizes the spirit of the season. From East Asian inspiration to New England ingredients to SoCal ingenuity, this award-winning eatery is a premier destination for your autumn calendar.
Trio is a downtown mainstay, offering a hearty menu for anyone fortunate enough to call Palm Springs home for the holidays.
Fall Hiking and Biking
Now that you have refueled for the season, it’s time to put your protein to great use. Take a hike at one of the convenient trails located near the heart of town. Andreas Canyon is a cradle of cultural finds, showcasing irrigation and artistic achievements of the Cahuilla indigenous people. It’s one of the three canyons in Indian Canyons and offers beautiful views meandering along a natural creek.
For a more challenging hike, consider the trailhead tucked fashionably behind the Palm Springs Art Museum. While you’re there, visit one of the many fascinating design and architecture attractions that make our city famous.
The waterfalls of Tahquitz Canyon are truly astounding, flanked by lush greenery and picturesque wildlife. The crisp water rushing past you tumbles 60 feet from apex to completion. You’ll really fall for it!
Your autumn would not be complete without a leisurely trek through town on your own ride. Bike Palm Springs is stocked with pedal-powered models. Many of the hotels and resorts also offer complementary bikes. You can also take a bike tour with Big Wheel Tours.
From Sunshine To Snow
The beautiful San Jacinto Mountains is the backdrop to Palm Springs. You can visit the top of the San Jacinto Mountain via the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. It’s the world’s largest rotating tramcar. It travels up over 2.5 miles along the breathtaking cliffs of Chino Canyon. The weather is about 30 degrees cooler, so you can go from warm to cool weather in a 10 minute tram ride. You can go from t-shirt, to coat, back to swimsuit in a fall afternoon. Only in Palm Springs!
VillageFest
Will you be in town Thursday night? If not, rearrange those plans! VillageFest rocks Palm Canyon Drive every week with a dazzling array of delightful fare. Nosh on finger foods from area restaurants, gaze at visionary pieces by local artists, and shop to the max at a bevy of business stands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.