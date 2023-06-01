Kansas City is a wonderful city with so much to offer, and it's easy to get lost in all the sights and sounds of this metropolitan area. From its vibrant art and culture to its world-class museums and landmarks, there is something for everyone in this Midwestern gem. No wonder you can get confused about what to see and what to miss in Fountain City.
Fortunately, you have stumbled upon the right post at the right time. Whether you're a tourist looking to explore the city's captivating attractions or a resident looking to get out and enjoy all that Kansas City has to offer, the following guide has it all. So, grab your travel bag and let us explore the attractions of Kansas City!
The National World War I Museum at Liberty Memorial
The National World War I Museum at Liberty Memorial is a must-see for anyone interested in WWI history. This 60,000-square-foot facility tells the story of the war from multiple perspectives, from the battlefield to the home front. You'll explore more than 6,000 artifacts, learn about the contributions of African Americans in WWI, and take part in educational workshops and talks. There are also virtual tours that allow you to experience aspects of the museum like never before.
But that's only part of what makes this museum so special. The architecture is stunning; you can appreciate it all while wandering through the facility. Interactive displays transport you back in time, and special events and programs commemorate WWI's centennial year. Don't forget to check out the Memorial Courtyard and Fountain, a beautiful place to take a break during your visit.
Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is a must-see for anyone in the Midwest. With more than two million objects on display, the museum has something for everyone. The museum has something to offer everyone, from ancient Egyptian artifacts to contemporary art. Additionally, the museum features rotating special exhibits that feature traveling works.
One of the best ways to experience the museum is by taking one of its free tours. These tours are designed for all levels of visitors and cover various topics, from art history to fashion design. You can also explore the museum by checking out its extensive collection catalog or taking advantage of one of its many interactive exhibitions.
If you're looking for some family fun, check out one of Nelson-Atkins' special events like Storytime in the Garden or Family Fun Fridays at 2 p.m. Besides, Nelson-Atkins is home to Bloch Lobby. In this peaceful oasis, you can relax after a busy day exploring the museum's vast collection. And if you need some inspiration (or want some live music), try out Artist Spotlights, which is a new series featuring live music performances throughout the year. Last but not least, don't forget about Picture Day. Families can take photos with their favorite paintings at this event right inside the museum.
LEGOLAND
There's no doubt that Kansas City is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Not only is it home to some of the world's most iconic attractions, but it also has a variety of things to offer visitors of all ages. Whether you're looking for family fun, educational opportunities, or just something different, there's something here for you.
One of the main attractions in Kansas City is the LEGOLAND Discovery Center. This center offers a wide range of fun and exciting attractions that are perfect for young and old alike. From rides like Tower of Terror to interactive exhibits like The LEGO Movie Adventure, there's something for everyone at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center.
Kansas City also has plenty to offer visitors who want to stay nearby without having to leave the city limits. These include Arrowhead Stadium, where NFL games are played, as well as Kauffman Stadium, where baseball games and other events take place. So, yes, you can definitely go with the flow and try your hand at sports betting in Kansas. Not to forget, the infamous DraftKings Kansas promo code will always give you a strong foothold while you place bets on your dream in the dream city. There are also many restaurants, shopping malls, and nightlife options within easy reach if you're looking for some downtime after exploring these amazing attractions.
Arabia Steamboat Museum
Another great attraction in Kansas City is the Arabia Steamboat Museum. This museum features a diverse range of attractions that will appeal to visitors, young and old alike. There are rides like The Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as museums like The Magic of Disney Animation and Flight Simulator Experience, with more on the way. Plus, there are always new exhibits being added, so you can always keep exploring.
Kansas City Zoo
The Kansas City Zoo is home to some fascinating and rare animal species, which makes for an exciting visit. Located in the heart of the city, the zoo provides a window into local biodiversity. From leopards to zebras, visitors can explore a variety of amazing animals that live in the area. In addition to animal exhibitions, some educational talks and displays provide valuable information about these creatures.
There are also several exciting events and programs that are perfect for all ages. From special workshops on wildlife conservation to family-friendly activities like petting zoos, there's something for everyone at the Kansas City Zoo. And if you're looking for an opportunity to learn more about nature in general, don't miss the zoo's nature walks or bird-watching tours.
Finally, stop by one of our fun and interactive activities like obstacle courses or giant Jenga towers. These activities will give you a chance to get close to nature while having lots of fun. And if that's not enough, check out the seasonal specials and programs that offer unique opportunities to spot wild animals in their natural habitats. Visiting the Kansas City Zoo is a great way to learn more about local biodiversity and fascinating animal species.
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
The Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art is a must-see for art lovers in the St. Louis area. With a searchable database of exhibits, an overview of the museum's mission, collections, and programming, and information on featured artists and events, this museum has something for everyone. Whether you're a fan of contemporary art or just looking to learn more about it, the Kemper Museum has everything you need.
One of the great features of the Kemper Museum is its expansive collection of contemporary art. You can explore everything from painting to sculpture to video art in this fascinating museum. You can also find pieces by well-known artists like Jeff Koons and Roy Lichtenstein. And don't forget about the rotating exhibitions. There's always something new to see at the Kemper Museum.
While visiting the Kemper Museum is definitely an experience you won't want to miss, be prepared with some tips before you go. For example, know what tickets you need and how much they cost before purchasing. And remember that children under 12 are free with an adult admission ticket (saving the kids some money while they enjoy some great artwork). Ultimately, consider donating to support the museum's ongoing programming. Your donation will go a long way toward helping to keep the Kemper Museum thriving.
Hallmark Visitors Center
Are you a fan of Hallmark? If so, then you won't want to miss the chance to explore the fascinating history of the iconic American brand at the Hallmark Visitors Center at Crown Center in Kansas City. Since 1910, Hallmark has been a part of our lives, from cards to gifts, and the Visitors Center is the perfect place to learn more about its history.
The Hallmark Visitors Center is located in the Crown Center complex and tells the story of how Joy Hall created an international institution based on caring. The center has displays about the history of the company, including interactive stations and a movie. Also, Kaleidoscope, a place for kids to be creative, is open to kids of all ages and has tools and help from experts to help kids use their imaginations. Sessions last 50 minutes and are free of charge. This allows children to explore their creativity while learning about the greeting card industry in one place.
National Museum of Toys and Miniatures
Have you ever wanted to explore the world of antique toys and miniature masterpieces? If so, then the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures is the perfect place for you. With over 72,000 items in its collection, the museum is home to some of the most unique and interesting antiques, toys, miniatures, and collectibles from around the world. Founded in 1982 by Mary Harris Francis and Barbara Marshall's private collections, this fascinating museum resides on the campus of the University of Missouri–Kansas City.
The 33,000 square feet of the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures can be explored in different ways by people who go there. Some people like to look at its old toys, which include figures, dolls, and games like Telematic Radio Orphan Annie Pin (1938), as well as lead soldiers (with molds) and agate marbles. Special events like marble tournaments, Saturday morning cartoons, and cereal bowls give adults a chance to relive their childhood memories. Whether you're a toy collector or not, there's no doubt that you'll enjoy exploring this fascinating museum.
Westport Neighborhood
Westport is a famous and popular place to visit in Kansas City. It got its name from the fact that it was the westernmost settlement before pioneers started moving west. The neighborhood is known for its trendy restaurants, boutiques, antique stores, and galleries. It's also home to many of the city's newest theaters and concerts. Beyond the standard attractions found in any other part of Kansas City, Westport offers a unique experience that is not to be missed.
Take a walk down memory lane at the Harris House Museum, which tells the story of Westport from over 150 years ago. During the Civil War, this area played an important role as it was the site of the battle of Westport, which ended it. Today, Westport is a thriving neighborhood with plenty to offer visitors year-round, from festivals and concerts in the summer to amazing holiday decorations in the winter. You can also check out the newly remodeled Country Club Plaza, which has designer stores and interesting restaurants, or go to Loose Park, which is just south of Westport, and walk through the beautiful gardens there.
The Bottom Line
There are many things to see and do in Kansas City, and this guide can help you discover them all. Whether you're looking for unique attractions such as LEGOLAND or historic architecture such as the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, this guide has everything you need to know. So, pack your bags and set out on your historic journey in an organized way now!
FAQs
1. Is Kansas City, MO, worth visiting?
Yes! Kansas City, MO, is a great place to visit. There are lots of things to do and see in the city, from its vibrant nightlife and entertainment scene to its many cultural attractions and historical sites.
2. What is the number 1 attraction in Kansas?
The number one attraction in Kansas is The National World War I Museum at Liberty Memorial. It is the only accredited museum in Kansas dedicated to this era of history. The museum contains collections of artifacts and media related to the First World War, telling the stories of all those who lived through and fought in the conflict.
3. What are the best outdoor activities in Kansas City?
Some of the best outdoor activities in Kansas City include riverboat and architecture tours, golfing, visiting the many parks and trails, and exploring local nature reserves and historical sites. Kansas City is also home to numerous outdoor music festivals, including Jazz in the Woods, Crossroads Music Festival, and Boulevardia.
4. What time zone is Kansas in?
Kansas is in the Central Time Zone, which is 6 hours behind Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). In the Summer months, the Central Time Zone is set to Daylight Savings Time (DST), moving an additional hour behind UTC and making it 5 hours behind UTC.
5. Does Kansas have pro-sports teams?
Yes, Kansas has several professional sports teams. The state is home to Major League Soccer team Sporting Kansas City and the National Basketball Association team Kansas City Kings. The Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League also play nearby in Missouri.
