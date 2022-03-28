Sponsored content provided by Visit Palm Springs
There are lots of free things to do in Palm Springs that will break your boredom without busting your budget.
Let’s Start At The Very Beginning
Lounging by the pool is the #1 free thing to do in Palm Springs. It all starts here and helps set that stress-free relaxing stay you won’t want to leave. This is quality time everyone deserves.
Listen to Live Music
Let’s begin our tour at the Agua Caliente Casino. Every Sunday, the top-notch talent fires up a spicy blend of salsa sounds and banda bravura, so dip in and groove out!
It’s always ladies night at Dead or Alive, a wine bar with attitude. Sit back and sip heartily on the patio, where you’ll TGI-Free-Friday! Check your calendar and check your inhibitions at the door, because there are always hip happenings at Ace Hotel & Swim Club. From live DJ sets to livelier jazz ensembles, dive into live music.
Keep the vibes vrooming through VillageFest, the must-experience street fair on Palm Canyon every Thursday night. Artisans unveil innovative wares in the open air as succulent street food sizzles its way to perfection all around you. Enjoy a beverage and a show as various bands entertain passersby for the princely sum of zero dollars!
Art & About
Maximize your freedom every Thursday. Not only is VillageFest the talk of the town, the Palm Springs Art Museum also offers free admission from 5pm-7pm. Modern and contemporary exhibits mingle with the vibrant traditions of Native American artifacts. Set your designs on the signature architecture that makes our berg so brilliant and plan your next visit to experience all the museum has is store. This truly is the intersection between tradition and expression.
Backstreet Art District is a great way to visit working artists studios. It is a unique community of artists’ working studios and galleries. The first Wednesday of each month is their Art Walk that begins at 5pm.
Walk This Way
If you prefer to keep your feet on the ground, traverse the terrain of our majestic landscapes, be they urban or mountainous.
Click a picture of you with the 26-foot high Marilyn Monroe statue located just in front of the Palm Springs art museum. Right next to Marilyn is the Downtown Park. Pack a lunch and enjoy a relaxing afternoon with the beauty of the San Jacinto mountains as a backdrop.
If you’re a shopaholic, check out the storefronts in our Uptown Design District. Cinephiles will swoon at the celebrities lining our esteemed Walk of Stars, peppered with legends of the silver screen.
We’re not done! There are lots of walking trails throughout Palm Springs. Some of the more popular include the North and South Lykken Trails, named after the owner of the first retail store in Palm Springs who loved to hike.
Enjoy a Self-Guided Bike Tour
A great way to see Palm Springs is to explore the neighborhoods, and what better way than on a bike. Most hotels and resorts now offer complimentary bikes. When you check in, see about reserving a bike for a morning ride.
Explore Midcentury Architecture
A great way to learn more about our famous midcentury architecture is to do this is on a self-guided architecture drive tour. Get to know the neighborhoods and learn about the architects and developers that helped make Palm Springs so special.
There really are no limits to the free (or practically free) attractions here in town. So invest in the best, which is you and your time in Palm Springs!
