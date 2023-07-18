As America’s #1 Ballpark, Petco Park has proven it’s the place to be in San Diego. Home of the San Diego Padres, it’s a destination location and premier entertainment venue!Whatever group outing you may be planning, consider watching a Padres baseball game from one of Petco Park’s newly renovated suites or all-inclusive hospitality spaces. The Padres have had a record number of sellouts in 2023 and limited availability in the seating bowl making group spaces are a great way to access high-demand games against the Dodgers, Giants, and Phillies. Plus, what’s better than enjoying a luxurious experience and incredible views of the ballpark?
Petco Park offers plenty of options for fans to completely customize their Padres gameday experience. Suites and all-inclusive hospitality spaces providea great opportunity for groups of any size to enjoy a Padres game, perfect for making unforgettable memories. Whether fans are looking for a fun way to celebrate a special occasion, such as a birthday, bachelor or bachelorette party, family reunion, or a bridal or baby shower; or if yourcompany is looking to recognize employees, entertain clients, or create a team bonding experience, these spaces are perfect! Enjoy a turnkey experience with all-you-can eat and drink options (including alcohol!) so you can focus on just having fun.
There are numerous spaces available throughout the ballpark—both private and semi-private—for groups ranging from 12 to 300 or more, all with breathtaking views of downtown San Diego. Some favorite hospitality spaces available at Petco Park include:
Toyota Beach – Just beyond the wall in right-center field, this space is inspired by our local beach lifestyle and is perfect for catching home run balls.
Western Metal Rooftop – Located on the rooftop of the historic Western Metal Supply Co. Building in left field, this space offers one of the most iconic viewing experiences in baseball.
Kona Big Wave Patio – Located in Section 227, this space was newly outfitted for the 2023 season and is highlighted by Kona’s signature lineup of beers.
Templeton Rye Barrel Deck – This space is located directly behind the right field wall, putting fans right in the middle of the actionand increasing their chances of catching a home run ball.
Fans looking for a premium or enhanced experience at Petco Park should consider reserving a suite. Renovated before the 2022 season, suites are perfect for groups of 12 to 30 people. Suites provide a more intimate gathering space, with other upgraded amenities including designer furniture, a private restroom,and the opportunity to add enhanced food and beverage packages. Additionally, suites are not exclusive to Padres games! Fans also have an opportunity to enjoy an elevated concert experience for those highly coveted full venue shows at Petco Park (even if individual tickets are sold out). There is nothing quite like attending a Padres game or Petco Park concert from one of these luxurious suites.
Be a part of Padres history and gather a group of your friends, family, or colleagues to come cheer on the home team. There are many dedicated Padres account specialists available to help fans completely curate their group outing and find the best group space to best fit your needs. To request more information about reserving a suite or hospitality space at Petco Park, visit www.padres.com/groups.
