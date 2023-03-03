Floral Arrangements Interpret Art throughout Museum
Experience art in an all-new way. Regional floral designers showcase arrangements interpreting nearly 80 works of art from The San Diego Museum of Art collection, inviting comparisons of shape, form, and color. The galleries bloom as the designs are displayed alongside the original works of art from across the globe.
Floating Florals Overtake Museum Rotunda
Upon entering The San Diego Museum of Art during Art Alive, guests are greeted with abstract shapes and explosions of flowers create an immersive experience of stepping inside and underneath clouds. Flowers drip, cascade, float and melt into one another to create unexpected movement and dimension. The dream-like floral installation is created by Natalie Gill, founder of Native Poppy in San Diego. Using a combination of fresh florals, imported cherry blossoms, dyed reeds bent into tornado shapes, and entangled with garlands of strung flowers, Gill showcases vibrant shades of pink, coral, blush, berry and crimson combine to invoke energetic excitement and creative stimulation while balancing with a monochromatic palette, designed to promote a sense of calm and elegance.
As a teaser to the grand-scale Art Alive 2023 Rotunda Floral Installation, Gill’s Native Poppy team of florists is again this year sharing Petal Pop-Up floral installations at surprise locations around town on four weekends leading up to Art Alive.
Art Alive Events
The Art Alive Premiere Dinner on Thursday, March 30 is an elegant black-tie affair, celebrating art with a spectacular multi-course dinner inside a Museum gallery and is the first opportunity to see the Art Alive floral exhibition on view throughout the Museum.
Bloom Bash on Friday, March 31, is the high-voltage celebration that kicks off Art Alive weekend. Bloom Bash features craft food and cocktails from more than 30 of the region’s top eateries, live performances, the return of the Ferris wheel to the plaza in front of the Museum, and music and dancing all night, plus special after-hours viewing of the Art Alive floral exhibition, special art installations, and featured exhibition.
Art Alive Floral Exhibition takes place Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2, showcasing masterful floral designs interpreting works of art in the Museum collection. Experience fragrant flowers throughout the Museum and enjoy art in an all-new way.
Garden of Activities is designed for families and artists of all ages. Join Museum educators on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, in the Museum sculpture garden to explore floral-themed art-making through a variety of hands-on art projects and demonstrations.
Modern Women Showcase
Inspired by the Modern Women exhibition, Art Alive 2023 celebrates women with all-female cast of lead artists, designers, and musicians. The exhibition celebrates the arrival of twenty works of art by women to the Museum including Sonia Delaunay, Françoise Gilot, and key Abstract Expressionists Lee Krasner and Elaine de Kooning. Historically marginalized in the art world, many women artist’s careers were overshadowed by the successes of their artist husbands and other applauded men in the field, yet the contributions of women artists to the development of modern and contemporary art cannot be overstated. Modern Women at Art Alive include contemporary artists Laurie Shapiro and Amanda Witucki, musicians Kara Ford and Erisa Nicole, rotunda designer Natalie Gill, legacy floral designer Sadako Oehler, and partners Thao Huynh French and Imelda Lacayo.
Get Art Alive Tickets
Art Alive is The San Diego Museum of Art’s signature annual fundraiser, providing essential support for Museum exhibitions, education, outreach, and public programs. Join the fun March 30–April 2 to experience an immersive fusion of flowers and art and show your support for the arts in your community!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.