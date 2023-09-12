Scripps recently began construction on the $263 million acute care Lusardi Tower at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas. Opening in 2026, the three-story, 224,000-square-foot facility will house a range of patient care services, including the Lusardi Pulmonary Institute, which will expand on the hospital’s state-of-the-art interventional pulmonary medicine program.
Supported by philanthropy as part of Scripps’ Here for Good capital campaign, philanthropists and longtime Scripps supporters Warner and Debbie Lusardi made a $25 million gift to name the new hospital tower. Click here to read more about the project and how you can support the Here for Good Campaign.
