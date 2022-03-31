Sponsored Content Provided by Rad Revenue
Have you ever woken up feeling more tired than before going to bed? Are you struggling with sleep deprivation, chronic pain, migraine, and anxiety which results in your mind being all over the place the whole day?
Since you find your way to our Exhale’s Delta 8 gummies review, the answer to both questions is yes, and we are here to help. No need for prescriptions this Delta 8 product has the solution for all your problems.
Delta 8 THC is a cannabinoid that falls in the psychoactive category and is known for its health benefits and properties. The versatility of today’s cannabis market is remarkable and you get the benefits from the plant without smoking or vaping. Edibles are the ones who revolutionized the industry from CBD to Delta 8 THC and they almost sound too good to be true.
Mental health issues are no joke, and neither are the Delta 8 infused gummies. Sometimes people will get skeptical about having candy that can help them with such serious issues but, we are here to prove and stand behind the benefits that come with these edibles.
Delta 8 THC has been revolutionizing the world of cannabis and compared to the regular Delta 9 it is far less potent with giving the customers a milder high.
Let’s dive deeper into these sweets and the best company that offers them in our Exhale’s Delta 8 gummies review.
Exhale Wellness: Brand Overview
We did our homework to weed out, pun intended, the one brand that stands out from the crowd. If you want the purest and safest gummies on the market look no further, Exhale has got them. This company has taken the cannabinoid industry by storm and in just a short period of time, they have risen to the top by offering a variety of products.
Located in Los Angeles, California, Exhale believes that wellness is the key to life, just like their name suggests and they distribute all-natural and organic products with one thing in mind, health. Their Delta 8 gummies are on top of every list, which is a big reason why we decided to talk about them in our exhale wellness review.
Amongst other benefits that we mentioned, the gummies can provide better functioning, relaxation, and a sense of euphoria. Despite the fact that Exhale really shines with the Delta 8 gummies, they also offer a variety of hemp-derived products like tinctures, oils, flowers, edibles, pre-rolls, vapes, CBD, and HHC products.
Exhale Wellness is a brand that skyrocketed amongst cannabis enthusiasts and became a highly reputed brand because it has shown to be trustworthy with customers and open about the manufacturing process of the gummies.
Highlights
With a plethora of hemp products on the market, the Delta 8 gummies are the ones that have completely exploded the market. There are even companies just for these edibles only. With such a huge industry here is how Exhale Wellness took the number one spot and has managed to stay there for quite a while.
Potency
Maybe some people think that potency is not a huge factor to consider as a feature of the brand but that is not the case. Exhale provides customers with Delta 8 gummies with high potency in mind so you can easily adjust the strongness of the experience by eating multiple gummies. They are premium-quality made with nothing but natural and organic ingredients. The potency and quality should always match the price, and getting a gummy without the wanted effect can ruin the whole experience.
Transparency
With such huge popularity, the cannabis industry is filled with shady businesses and products that can be concerning. The way that Exhale Wellness gets rid of that concern is by being transparent and trustworthy to customers. Exhale is always open and loud about their manufacturing process, sustainability, and how they have a team of professionals, researchers, and medical staff who have been with the company from the very beginning. Exhale is a transparent brand with certificates and lab testing which we will discuss shortly.
Ingredients
For being such a flavorful treat, the gummies from Exhale don’t contain any sugar or artificial coloring. This brand makes gummies from natural and organic hemp plants without any harmful substances. They take a stand for animals and don’t use any animal gelatin or byproducts while creating the gummies, instead, they use pectin. Free from GMOs and additional additives, the gummies are suitable for vegans and customers who have gluten or lactose allergies.
Independent Lab Testing
Exhale Wellness has been focused on building a relationship with customers from the very beginning so third-party lab testing is a non-negotiable measure for this brand. This brand needs to have the purest and safest Delta 8 gummies that are free of chemicals and contaminants. The independent lab gives them a guarantee for their honesty and untampered results. The results of the testing can be found on the official website of Exhale.
Just like the gummies, all the products in the arsenal of this company are tested by CannaSafe and GreenLeafLab, facilities that have an enormous understanding of analyzing hemp and in the field of medical testing. Each product undergoes a variety of control checks like analyzing the terpenes and screening for pesticides and harsh metals. Exhale is proud of the Delta 8 gummies they produce and they have nothing to hide.
Certificate of Analysis
The results from the independent testing are stored in a document called Certificate of Analysis. This document is available for anyone to see on Exhale’s website. In it, you can find the list of ingredients found in the gummies all together with the absence of any harsh chemicals and unnecessary additives. More customers are regular people and the only thing that they are interested in is the THC content.
THC Level
The Delta 8 gummies are made from naturally grown organic hemp and have a THC content of less than 0.3%. This is what makes them legal as per the federal law. With such a small amount of THC, customers can only experience the therapeutic effects of THC without any harsh side effects or psychoactivity.
Extraction Method
Exhale uses the CO2 extraction method for providing customers with pure and safe Delta 8 gummies. This method is known amongst reputable brands and is often referred to as the best one so far. Due to its low critical temperature and pressure, this method provides the purest outcome. It is non-flammable, non-toxic, and is not that expensive. The proof that Exhale Wellness uses this extraction method can be found in the ‘About Us’ page on their official website.
Hemp Source
Exhale Wellness has joined forces with Colorado farms from where they organically grow and cultivate hemp. A lot of reputed brands have partnered with these farms because they have strict regulations to follow and every manufacturer takes the job very seriously.
Gummy Variety
Exhale offers a variety of hemp gummies including cubes which are a tasty and sweet snack. The diversity in flavors is not huge but this brand stands proudly behind the taste and customers are also very satisfied. They come in two different potencies: 750mg, and 1,500mg. You can adjust the potency yourself simply by starting with half a gummy per day and go from there. These two potencies are the most popular and impactful according to research done in recent years. The gummies from Exhale come in a jar of 30 gummies and you can find them in five flavors:
Strawberry
Apple
Orange
Grape
Pineapple
Price
Depending on the potency, the gummies from this brand retail for $59.95 and $99.95. Some would say that the price point is big, but you should never compensate for the quality of the gummies for a cheaper price. With such a huge spectrum of benefits, the gummies or any other product that goes into your body and provides overall health benefits should not come easy. Exhale offers a 20% discount to any first-time users and a 25 % discount to anyone who decides to pay for a subscription plan.
Customer Satisfaction
Seeing how many people have Exhale’s Delta 8 gummies helped and how adored they are in the community was the main reason why they caught our eye. Customers are not afraid to express their positive feedback in the review sections or on blogs. The well-loved gummies have been potent and productive for users and great for delivering everything that was promised.
Delta 8 gummies can provide a nourishing effect while satisfying people’s sweet tooth. Customers swear by this product and are looking to spread the word and help as many people as possible. On the other hand, Exhale’s website is easily manageable and users have a great buying experience, from fast and free shipping to a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Pros
Organic and natural ingredients
Vegan-friendly
Free from GMOs and additives
Third-party tested
The CO2 extraction method used
Familiar hemp source
Reputable brand
Less than 0.3% of THC
Certificate of Analysis
30-day money-back guarantee
Five flavors
Free shipping
Cons
Only available for online purchase
Ingredients
We have established that Exhale Wellness uses only top-grade hemp and that the content of ingredients found in the gummies is natural and organic. All the products are only created with cannabinoids and terpenes with the addition of healthy foods that can improve the wellness of customers. The gummies affect the endocannabinoid system in the human body, which is how they achieve soothing effects. They are often used for recreational purposes but more and more people have been known for treating their anxiety and insomnia with these edibles.
The gummies can have anxiety-relieving properties and can lead to stress reduction by providing a relaxing and soothing feeling. They can improve mood and concentration by providing more quality sleep and digestion. Delta 8 gummies are less potent and provide a milder high in comparison to Delta 9. The one guarantee is safe consumption.
The primary compound found in Exhale’s Delta 8 gummies are the hemp extracts and they are less than 0.3% of THC. The gummies are infused with full-spectrum hemp and are free from any psychoactive side effects and won’t get you in trouble with the law because they are legal.
The gummies are made without animal gelatin or any animal byproducts, instead, Exhale uses pectin. They are vegan-friendly and eligible for customers with dairy or lactose allergies.
Who Should Use Exhale’s Delta 8 THC Gummies?
If you read somewhere THC is immediately associated with smoking weed in your brain, and a marijuana leaf is something that first comes to mind. You have to replace the mental picture of a bunch of kids smoking a joint with eating a sour worm or gummy bear but yes, these Delta 8 infused edibles do exist, are legal, and they are doing wonders for people.
The technology together with the cannabis industry has grown a lot in recent years and hemp-derived products are more and more used as a remedy instead for recreational purposes.
Marijuana with being illegal and often associated with bloodshot eyes has put a harsh brand reputation amongst people who are not fans of the plant and can’t pass over the fact that it can be very beneficial. On the other hand, hemp is the opposite of weed and has helped millions of people around the world. The content of THC in the Delta 8 products is less than 0.3% which allows the gummies to be legal and only provide health benefits without any harmful side effects.
Before we go any further it is important to know what kind of THC you are dealing with and how it will affect your body.
Delta 8 vs. Delta 9
While having almost the same name and being similar in nature, Delta 9 THC has been known for being twice as potent as Delta 8. So before you decide on gummies make sure what fits your personal needs. In our Exhale’s Delta 8 review we are going to talk about Delta 8 gummies which can provide a much milder high, and are a great alternative for those who think - sometimes, less is more.
While Delta 8 can be experienced in so many ways and provide calming effects to customers, we believe that the gummies are hands-down the most popular and fun option. They not only provide you with a relaxing and soothing feeling but also they take you on a stroll down memory lane when you were a child running around with peach rings or sour worms.
Going with the gummies can provide a longer-lasting effect, but they must pass the digestive system first before being absorbed into the bloodstream so it may take longer to feel the effects. They are often used by people who struggle with insomnia or anxiety and the most appropriate time for consuming is before going to bed. One friendly reminder is to never eat more gummies to achieve a higher potency because the effects may kick in upwards of an hour and consuming too much from these edibles can feel like a ride you can get off of.
Usage
Delta 8 THC gummies are probably the most revolutionizing product in the cannabis market, and they are often used for providing a therapeutic effect. The gummies like we mentioned primarily target mental health issues like anxiety and sleep deprivation but they can also be used for:
Reducing panic attacks
Lessening physical pain
Reducing inflammation
Targeting nausea and migraine
Helping with seizure
Alleviating mental stress
Getting rid of depression
Delta 8 Gummies can also be very helpful with muscle cramps, glaucoma, and low appetite.
How Does Exhale’s Delta 8 Gummies Work?
The most popular edibles from Exhale are the gummies that affect the body and the mind. When you have less anxiety and a more clear head, it is easier to notice the effects of Delta 8 THC. Any form of Delta 8 affects the body by communicating with CB2 receptors in the endocannabinoid system. This system is crucial for the regulation and functioning of the immune system. The interaction with CB2 receptors doesn’t provide psychoactivity, but rather has noticeable benefits on the body.
The effects of cannabinoids vary, but when it comes to Delta 8 THC gummies, they make the muscles in the body relax and are most likely to stimulate a bigger appetite and a big sense of relaxation.
Delta 8 consumed in low dosages can be energizing and uplifting, while in higher doses it can work exactly like a sedative. The gummies, since they are edibles, are taken orally, and first must go through the digestive system before entering the bloodstream. Since they are primarily used for better sleep patterns they may have a longer-lasting effect, but they need about half an hour to kick in.
Benefits of Using Exhale’s Delta 8 Gummies
We have explained how the Delta 8 gummies work in the body and affect the mind, now we are going to talk about the benefits that come with affecting the endocannabinoid system. Delta 8 is different from CBD and Delta 9 THC in terms of impact, cognition, and appetite stimulation. You can still use different ratios of these cannabinoids for achieving a specific effect as part of the entourage. Speaking of only Delta 8 gummies, let’s take a look at how can they improve your life:
Smoother Experience
The psychoactivity is a lot milder and smoother in comparison to Delta 9. Some customers are inexperienced and reactive to Delta 9 THC and can get easily anxious. For that reason, Delta 8 gummies are a clear choice. The gummies are a safe bet, twice less potent than marijuana, and are never considered a bad purchase.
Appetite Boost
White Delta 9 THC leads to stronger cognitive effects, Delta 8 THC seems to be more effective at boosting appetite. Scientists believe that appetite stimulation from Delta 8 can be twice as strong as that induced by Delta 9 THC.
A single dose of Delta 8 gummies can significantly increase your appetite. Properties like boosting the appetite are what make the gummies suitable for anyone struggling with an eating disorder.
Neuro System Protection
Scientists have started to really explore the benefits of Delta 8 THC and how it reacts to the brain. It turns out that the gummies infused with Delta 8 can have outstanding neuroprotective properties. They can even regulate the potassium and calcium channels in the nervous system. These features can, later on, result in better health of the brain.
Using the gummies can increase the levels of choline and acetylcholine, this can be very helpful in treatments with Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s.
Sleep Improvement
Only one gummy before going to bed can make an improvement in your sleep. Delta 8 THC gives a more mellow high than Delta 9 as we mentioned so, the effects are similar but less potent. Introducing your daily routine to these gummies can cause stress relief, euphoria, and more. Effects like that can help in relieving insomnia.
Digestive Support
Both compounds Delta 8 and Delta 9 have something in common, no matter the potency, they can help in controlling nausea and vomiting. The difference is that Delta 8 doesn’t provide harsh side effects.
Relaxation
The Delta 8 gummies can exert anxiolytic effects, or simply put provide ease from stress and relaxing feeling without exaggerating anxiety. Just like CBD-infused products, gummies can ease muscle tension and help the body unwind after a long and stressful day.
Pain Relief
According to a lot of research done since the industry has gained a lot of popularity, choosing the Delta 8 gummies can be great for pain relief. Chronic pain and inflammation can be reduced by taking these edibles.
Side Effects from Exhale’s Delta 8 Gummies
First things first, the Delta 8 THC gummies or any other Delta 8 product are considered legal and safe by the general public. There have been no overdoses or serious consequences for using such products but, people are different and sometimes can have some side effects, especially if they take too many gummies. They can induce:
Red eyes
Food cravings
Dry mouth
Fatigues
Sedation
Trouble focusing
Short-term memory loss
Just a friendly reminder that these side effects are uncommon and can be easily avoided with careful and moderate use. In addition, the impact from the gummies should not be your concern but the additives that some shady companies slip into the ingredients. Therefore, make sure that the gummies you purchased are from a certified and reputed brand.
Who Should Refrain from Exhale’s Delta 8 Gummies?
We have established in our Exhale’s Delta 8 Gummies review that these edibles can come with many health benefits. If you follow the recommended dose for your, the side effects may be completely avoided but. If you are under 21 years old, you should refrain from starting with the gummies. Also, customers who are dealing with some sort of health or mental issues and are on prescribed medication should consult their doctor before implementing the gummies into their daily routine. This goes out the same for CBD, Delta 9, and HHC products
Pregnant women should especially avoid consuming Delta products. If you are carrying a child or thinking about starting a family, finest hemp products can cause some hormonal imbalances, and talking to your primary physician is always a good idea.
Exhale’s products are made with pectin instead of animal gelatin which makes them suitable for vegans or anyone who has lactose or dairy allergies. A friendly tip is to make sure that you don’t have an allergy to other ingredients used in the process.
Dosage and Tips to Start
The gummies from Exhale come in 25mg serving and two potencies 750mg and 1500mg. If you are interested in microdosing or you want to start with a very small dose you can cut one gummy in half. You can figure out the dosage just by your past experiences or you can take the quiz that Exhale has on their website and they will provide you with the recommended dose. Even if you are an experienced cannabis user you should start slow and see how your body reacts.
Because the gummies are taken orally they need to pass the digestive system first before entering the bloodstream. What that means is, they need some time before they kick in, but they would provide a longer-lasting effect.
Where to Buy Exhale’s Delta 8 Gummies and Guarantees?
The only place where Exhale’s gummies can be purchased with certification, information about the dosage, ingredients, and tips for newcomers is the official website. Coming certified and at an affordable price, Exhale’s official site is the way to go. They offer free shipping on all orders and a 20% discount for every new user.
If you decide on a monthly subscription, the purchase can be even more affordable since this brand offers a 25 % discount on the subscription plan. If you are unsatisfied with the gummies which is very unlikely, Exhales has a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Exhale Delta 8 Gummies : Conclusion
At the end of our Exhale’s Delta 8 Gummies review hopefully, you know everything about these edibles and can make an informed decision. If the whole market is a little too much for you, stop the overwhelming feeling and just go with the gummies from Exhale Wellness which can never be described as a bad purchase. Turn your daily vitamin into a sweat and watch a miracle happen.
