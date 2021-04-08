Being stuck inside is no way to spend your spring break. Get outside and enjoy some of that sunshine San Diego is famous for—safely. Spending time outdoors with the people in your bubble can help you bond on a different level. Take a socially distant hike, bike ride, or stroll along the beach and take in the stress relieving feel-good benefits. Getting outdoors is important for your mental and physical health, but doing it cautiously and following guidelines are key. Get more outdoor ideas here. Watch out though. Pesky insects love SoCal’s temperate weather. Find out what you can do to fight the bite here.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter here.
San Diego Magazine has partnered with Scripps Health to bring you the stories behind some of the most innovative health care in America, happening right here in San Diego. Stay tuned for more inspiration from San Diego Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.