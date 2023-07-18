Jacopo_DSC_0068.jpg

Led by world-renowned concert pianist Jacopo Giacopuzzi, the Tramonto Classical Music Festival includes a lineup of international classical musicians performing works by beloved composers. Tramonto is Italian for “sunset” which is appropriate as stunning Encinitas sunsets will serve as backdrops for the festival’s concerts and Meet The Musicians reception. 

The Musicians

ANGE TERRIBLE_Anastasiya Petryshak_23_lighterCropped.jpg

Ludovica Rana, cello: Laureate of prestigious competitions around the world and noted as “the most promising cellist of her generation” by the Musica con le Ali Associazone Culturale.

Anastasiya Petryshak, violin: Ukrainian superstar noted by Andrea Bocelli as his “go-to violinist.”

Alessandro Beverari, clarinet: First Clarinet of the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra.

Maddalena Giacopuzzi, piano: International concert pianist, and currently on the piano faculty of the Conservatorio “G. Paisiello” in Taranto, Italy.

Jacopo Giacopuzzi, piano: International award-winning concert pianist as well as instructor at the Conservatory of Verona E.F.Dall’Abaco and collaborative pianist at the Royal Conservatoire of Brussels,.

0511_ALE_tu_0816.jpg

The Concerts

Meet The Musicians Reception

Tuesday, August 1, 7:30pm

An intimate gathering with light refreshments, a concert vignette, and the opportunity to converse with an extraordinary group of internationally acclaimed musicians.

Tramonto

Thursday, August 3, 7:30pm

A captivating evening of classical music showcasing compositions by Morricone, Respighi, Bacalov, Saint-Saëns, Liszt, Sollima, and Rota.

Yellow Beach

Friday, August 3, 7:30pm

An enchanting performance featuring a diverse selection of compositions by Glass, Beach, Bernstein, Schoenfield, Corigliano, Gershwin, Nyman, and Schickele.

The Grand Finale

Saturday, August 5, 7:30pm

A breathtaking culmination of the festival, featuring passionate performances of masterpieces by Chopin, Ravel, Elgar, Khachaturian, Borodin, Bach-Siloti, and Rimsky-Korsakov.

Festival Passes And Single Tickets

VIP Festival Pass $145

•          All three concerts, August 3-5

•          Guaranteed access to the Meet the Musician reception on Tuesday, August 1

•          Reserved seating

•          Limited availability

Three Concert Pass $80

•          All three concerts at the Encinitas Library Aug 3-5 

•          Early seating entry (general admission), ahead of single concert ticketholders, for the concerts

•          Discounted admission

Single Concert $30 ($10 for students)

Meet The Musicians Reception $40 (very limited availability)

Learn more and purchase your tickets online here or call 760-633-2746.

