Led by world-renowned concert pianist Jacopo Giacopuzzi, the Tramonto Classical Music Festival includes a lineup of international classical musicians performing works by beloved composers. Tramonto is Italian for “sunset” which is appropriate as stunning Encinitas sunsets will serve as backdrops for the festival’s concerts and Meet The Musicians reception.
The Musicians
Ludovica Rana, cello: Laureate of prestigious competitions around the world and noted as “the most promising cellist of her generation” by the Musica con le Ali Associazone Culturale.
Anastasiya Petryshak, violin: Ukrainian superstar noted by Andrea Bocelli as his “go-to violinist.”
Alessandro Beverari, clarinet: First Clarinet of the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra.
Maddalena Giacopuzzi, piano: International concert pianist, and currently on the piano faculty of the Conservatorio “G. Paisiello” in Taranto, Italy.
Jacopo Giacopuzzi, piano: International award-winning concert pianist as well as instructor at the Conservatory of Verona E.F.Dall’Abaco and collaborative pianist at the Royal Conservatoire of Brussels,.
The Concerts
Meet The Musicians Reception
Tuesday, August 1, 7:30pm
An intimate gathering with light refreshments, a concert vignette, and the opportunity to converse with an extraordinary group of internationally acclaimed musicians.
Tramonto
Thursday, August 3, 7:30pm
A captivating evening of classical music showcasing compositions by Morricone, Respighi, Bacalov, Saint-Saëns, Liszt, Sollima, and Rota.
Yellow Beach
Friday, August 3, 7:30pm
An enchanting performance featuring a diverse selection of compositions by Glass, Beach, Bernstein, Schoenfield, Corigliano, Gershwin, Nyman, and Schickele.
The Grand Finale
Saturday, August 5, 7:30pm
A breathtaking culmination of the festival, featuring passionate performances of masterpieces by Chopin, Ravel, Elgar, Khachaturian, Borodin, Bach-Siloti, and Rimsky-Korsakov.
Festival Passes And Single Tickets
VIP Festival Pass $145
• All three concerts, August 3-5
• Guaranteed access to the Meet the Musician reception on Tuesday, August 1
• Reserved seating
• Limited availability
Three Concert Pass $80
• All three concerts at the Encinitas Library Aug 3-5
• Early seating entry (general admission), ahead of single concert ticketholders, for the concerts
• Discounted admission
Single Concert $30 ($10 for students)
Meet The Musicians Reception $40 (very limited availability)
Learn more and purchase your tickets online here or call 760-633-2746.
