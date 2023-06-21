Believe it or not, you have more bacteria and other microbes in your gut than human cells. When in balance, they work to support the immune system, modulate hormones, metabolize nutrients, regulate chronic and inflammatory diseases, and influence other aspects of our health. Get tips from Scripps on ways a healthy, nutrient-rich diet can help keep your gut microbiome working at an optimum level. A growing body of research also indicates that adding probiotics via supplements or fermented foods, like yogurt, miso, pickles, sauerkraut, kimchi and kombucha, can increase the diversity of your gut flora, restore microbial balance and improve your overall health. Read more about the link between fermented foods and gut health—and global health—here.
Now that you’re up to date on the benefits of fermented food, it’s time to try your hand at preparing a dish that combines pickled veggies with healthy fats and an antioxidant-rich spice blend. Click here for a San Diego Health recipe from Michelin-recognized restaurant Callie’s popular side, crunchy Egyptian carrots.
