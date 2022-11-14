As the pandemic lingers on, it’s become apparent that some populations have been hit harder than others. People with diabetes, along with the elderly, are among those at the top of the list. Not only does diabetes increase the likelihood of severe complications from COVID, but the comorbidities that often come with it can worsen the infection. Read more here.
