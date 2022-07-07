Vitamin D is essential to good health. It helps keep our bones strong, prevent chronic conditions, and may play a role in immune function. Vitamin D earned its nickname “the sunshine vitamin” because it’s produced naturally by our bodies when we’re exposed to ultraviolet light. It can also be obtained via foods, including egg yolks, fatty fish, and fortified cereal and dairy products; or from supplements. Yet, despite its importance, it’s estimated that more than 40 percent of Americans don’t get enough. Think you may be one of them? Learn what signs to look out for here.
While sunshine may up our vitamin D production, it also contributes to the development of dark spots on the skin. These spots—technical name “lentigines”—resemble freckles and are more common in people with lighter skin. The best way to prevent them is avoiding sunlight, but that’s virtually impossible. There is some hope though. Find out about lasers and other treatments that can banish spots here.
