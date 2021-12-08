Sponsored content provided by Explore Edmonton and Tourism Jasper
Throw on your toque and warmest layers and head to Edmonton and Jasper, Alberta’s winter wonderland destinations. From world-class restaurants and snowball fights to affordable skiing and cozy cabin culture – there’s something for everyone to discover this winter.
Edmonton does winter right - it’s in our DNA. As North America’s most northern metropolis, we embrace winter and all that it has to offer. From winter festivals, ice skating trails, warming huts, light installations, winter segways crushing through ice and snow to snowy adventures with bison, Edmonton offers a Canadiana winter experience like none other.
With more than six winter festivals from December to February you can experience it all here in Alberta’s Capital City. Edmonton’s River Valley is the largest expanse of urban parkland in North America, and where you’ll find the Silver Skate Festival (February 11-21). Watch masters of their craft carve snow blocks to create sculptures, wander through the Snow Garden, explore the magic of the Folk Trail, and try your hand at curling and hockey, both very Canadian winter sports.
Edmonton’s Ice District is home to the new modern luxury hotel the JW Marriott Edmonton Ice District, connected to Rogers Place – home to the Edmonton Oilers and the one, the only, Connor McDavid. This newly named neighborhood is home to some of Edmonton’s very best culinary offerings. While you’re in the neighborhood it’s hard to miss the bright lights of the outdoor Neon Sign Museum, the only one in Canada.
Edmonton's culinary scene is turning heads internationally— you'll find everything from geodesic winter patios and craft breweries to farm-to-table experiences and legendary bakeries. The flavors here span far beyond the Canadian border. Bar Bricco will take you straight to Italy, offering some of the finest Italian cuisine in western Canada. Bündok uses an array of local ingredients found in Alberta, including Alberta beef, highlighted in the most creative of ways.
Venture beyond to Jasper National Park, three and half hours from Edmonton, for the ultimate winter adventure in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains. This 4,300 square-mile national park has wildlife, frozen waterfalls, sparkling canyons, glacier-fed lakes and the second largest dark sky preserve in the world. Jasper is the mountain town with plenty of small-town charm that will make you feel like a local.
With more than 4,000 square miles of preserved dark sky, Jasper is the perfect place for stargazing and northern lights viewing. There is no shortage of beautiful backdrops to the view the night sky. Head to Maligne Canyon to see otherworldly natural ice sculptures and frozen waterfalls while viewing the twinkling night sky, or the serene Lac Beauvert at the picturesque Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.
If flying down a mountain at top speed is your idea of a perfect winter day, Marmot Basin has you covered. The “Hill” as its known, is home to 3,000 feet of vertical drop spread over 1,720 acres of snow. Take in the après ski culture Canada is known for and settle into a cozy cabin surrounded by nature. Jasper has a variety of cabin accommodation to warm you by the fire, from the legendary Jasper Park Lodge to quiet cabins in the woods full of rustic charm.
Start and end your adventure at Edmonton International Airport and shop, stay and play. Stay at Edmonton International Airport in one of two fantastic Marriott hotels and explore an outlet mall, casino, raceway, golf course, distillery and coffee roaster. Or book a helicopter tour above Edmonton. It is the perfect way to start or end your adventure. Fly direct from San Diego to Edmonton with Swoop and embark on your winter adventure in Alberta.
