Discover Awe and Adventure in Arizona

Timeless beauty. Mind-boggling geology. Pristine pine forests. Dramatic sun-drenched desertscapes. Old West haunts. Puebloan cliff dwellings. And star-filled dark skies.
Arizona is a wonderland of awe-inspiring sights, bucket-list adventures, culinary delights, and soulful journeys. Now that 2022 has been coined the Year of Arizona Discovery, it’s a perfect time to pack up the car and take a scenic road trip. With its incredible landscapes, diverse culture, and endless natural playgrounds, Arizona has so much to offer. Here are a few of our favorite scenic road trips and quaint towns to check out.
Phoenix to the Sister Cities of Miami and Globe
Heading east from Phoenix on US Route 60 toward Miami, be sure to stop at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Arizona’s oldest and largest botanical garden, which has desert species from around the world, gentle hiking trails, and rich bird life.In the classic western town of Miami, visit the Bullion Plaza Museum to explore the ranching and cultural history of this copper mining boomtown. In Globe, you can belly up to the bar for a burger and bloody Mary at the historic Drift Inn Saloon. Cruising the switchbacks through the Salt River Canyon Wilderness Area reveals mountain panoramas and Arizona’s “other Grand Canyon.”
Page to Canyon de Chelly
Traveling up US Route 89 from Flagstaff leads to the marvels surrounding Page, gateway to Lake Powell. Drink in dramatic views of the famed Horseshoe Bend stretch of the Colorado River, or take a tour of Antelope Canyon and witness the wonders of wind and water erosion in the narrow slots. Then, road trip it to the Navajo Nation to see Canyon de Chelly National Monument, where towering rock spires, stunning sandstone cliffs, and Ancestral Puebloan art and villages await.
The Charm of Cottonwood
Located in the heart of Arizona and the heart of wine country, Cottonwood is ideally situated above the heat of the desert and below the cooler temperatures of Arizona’s high country. Surrounded by the red rocks of Sedona to the northeast and Mingus Mountain to the southwest, its lower elevation makes it a perfect spot for your next Arizona adventure.
Old Town Cottonwood is known for its Main Street with over 60 businesses, including charming boutique hotels, wonderful restaurants, shops, antique stores, and wine tasting rooms. The Verde Valley Wine Trail runs right through town and has more stops here than anywhere else on the trail. Sit back and sip, savor, and enjoy the fruit of the vine in Old Town.
Cottonwood is also home to Dead Horse Ranch State Park. Less than two miles from Old Town, this landmark has earned a reputation as a favorite fishing hole, bird lover’s paradise, and hiker’s dream. Its trails meander through sycamore and cottonwood trees along the banks of the Verde River, making it a jewel in the center of Cottonwood all year round. Visit Cottonwood, the heart of Arizona wine country, where everyone is welcome!
Learn more at visitcottonwoodaz.org.
Payson to Pine-Strawberry
Known for its rodeo and famed former resident novelist Zane Grey, Payson is surrounded by incredible wilderness. Along this dazzling drive, see Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, where hiking trails lead to waterfalls and the world’s largest travertine bridge. Just 20 minutes north of Payson are the towns of Pine and Strawberry, settled during the gold rush. There’s plenty of hiking, fishing, boating, and history there, like Strawberry Schoolhouse, the oldest standing schoolhouse in the state; stop in at Old Country Inn for a brew and a slice of wood-fire pizza.
Verde Valley
A hundred miles north of Phoenix, the Verde Valley region is home to red rocks, green mountains, and scenic journeys. Head to Montezuma Castle National Monument, a 900-year-old, 20-room dwelling built into a limestone cliff—or, hop on the Verde Canyon Railroad luxury train and cruise through the canyons in an open-air viewing car. The Copper Art Museum in Clarkdale features galleries of amazing copper art and artifacts. Oenophiles will appreciate the Verde Valley Wine Trail, whose 26 winery stops lead through charming towns like Jerome, Clarkdale, and Cottonwood.
Talking Stick Resort
Arizona’s top-rated casino resort is renowned for its winning combination of luxurious accommodations, state-of-the-art amenities, spectacular dining, and entertainment. Moreover, the AAA Four Diamond Resort is just minutes away from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Rejuvenate your body, mind, and soul at The Spa at Talking Stick, spark your taste buds at one of the resort’s eight restaurants, take a dip in one of three swimming pools, or practice your best swing at Talking Stick Golf Club. In the center of all the action is the gaming floor, which delivers an unparalleled experience with over 900 slot machines and 50 table games. The casino also features new table games where traditional gaming and new technology merge! Players can play their best hand on the new EZ Baccarat or place their bets on the new Roll to Win craps table. The exciting table features a 12-foot LED playing field, virtual chips, and live dice. After a day of play, retreat to one of the resort’s 496 rooms full of luxurious furnishings. Learn more at talkingstickresort.com.
Native American Culture
The territory we’ve come to know as Arizona has only been a state for a relatively short time, the last of the lower 48 to be admitted to the Union. Indigenous people have lived here for millennia.
There are 22 sovereign nations here, including the Hopi tribe, the Apache tribe, the Navajo (known as Dineh, “the people,” in the four corners), and the Hualapai, the tribe that manages the famous Grand Canyon West.
The seven Navajo tribal parks and three national monuments in Najavoland are treasured by outdoor enthusiasts. There you will find fascinating rock formations, sandstone canyons, historical sites, and ancient ruins; and visitors have the opportunity to learn about Navajo history, traditions, and culture.
While in Tuba City, located on the western Navajo Indian Reservation, check out the Explore Navajo Interactive Museum, which features a traditional hogan, handmade rugs, and baskets. Next door is the Navajo Code Talkers Museum, dedicated to Navajo veterans who served in the US Marines and used the Navajo language to send encrypted messages during World War II.
Also, don’t skip the opportunity to visit Tuba City Trading Post, which offers a variety of handmade items like extraordinary Indigenous art, handmade jewelry, and beautiful textiles.
Visit discovernavajo.com to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.