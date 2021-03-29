Content provided by
Visit Palm Springs
It’s Palm Springs’ unique mix of midcentury modern architecture, hip eateries, outdoor adventure, and old Hollywood glam that give this legendary destination in the desert its indubitable appeal. The city’s unforgettable attractions and welcoming vibe invite an eclectic array of visitors, from gourmands seeking the finest fare to nature lovers to wellness enthusiasts to weekend warriors who just want to have fun. There’s no shortage of places to eat, drink, stay, or play so cruise out to the desert for a one-of-a-kind experience. These insider tips will help you plan your perfect Palm Springs getaway.
Eat
Palm Springs boasts a diverse restaurant scene that includes everything from fine dining to buzzy bistros to classic cafés that have been pleasing palates for decades. Brush up on your Français and head to Farm for delicacies from the South of France or take a culinary journey south of the border at Tac/Quila. Make your morning amazing at brunch favorite Grand Central or enjoy a delectable meal anytime on the big, colorful patio at Lulu California Bistro. Swing by Tyler’s if you’re in the mood for a burger that’ll knock your flip flops off, get cozy over a charcuterie plate at 1501 Uptown Gastropub, or spice things up with Nashville hot wings at Blackbook. Crazy about pizza? Birba, at the Alcazar Palm Springs hotel, has a pie with your name on it.
Drink
This darling in the desert has more than its fair share of hotspots for fine wine, craft beer, and creative cocktails. Oenophiles will love Zin American Bistro, the winner of 15 Wine Spectator awards, and cocktail connoisseurs will be equally enthusiastic about the creative libations served on the large outdoor patio at Eight4Nine in the trendy Uptown Design District. The Arenas District, headquarters for the city’s LGBTQ+ community, is well known for its energetic nightlife options. Try your luck at Chill’s drag queen bingo or relax with a cocktail on the newly revamped patio at Hunters.
Play
Palm Spring has endless opportunities for culture, history, nature, and wellness. Get a bird’s eye view from 6,000 feet up on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway before hiking the more than 50 miles of trails in Mount San Jacinto State Park. Let Red Jeep Tours take you off the beaten path. Their seven-passenger SUVs travel along the San Andreas Fault, to Joshua Tree, and through the canyonland that was once home to the Aqua Caliente band of Cahuilla Indians. Explore Taquitz Canyon then get your camera ready: about a mile in you’ll come upon the spectacular Taquitz Falls, a 60-foot waterfall that cuts through the granite canyon. Hidden gem Moorten Botanical Garden has been wowing visitors with its thousands of desert dwelling plants for more than 70 years. Fun fact: It was the first Cactarium in the world. One of the first thing travelers see as they approach Palm Springs are the wind turbines that generate enough electricity to power the entire Coachella Valley. Palm Springs Windmill Tours offers self-guided tours of the ecofriendly marvels by bike or car and history buffs can see vintage propellers up close at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Downtown Palm Springs is a shopper’s delight. Shop till you drop at clothing boutiques, lifestyle shops, candy stores, gift shops, and more. You’ll also find a series of colorful custom painted benches—no two are exactly the same. And for those who want to work up a sweat, beware. Hot yoga takes on a whole new meaning in Palm Springs. Hot Yoga Plus Palm Springs takes advantage of the desert heat with outdoor classes. Or take it easy instead with a relaxing afternoon bike ride.
Stay
Palm Springs is known as a world-class resort city for a reason. Historic hotels, ritzy rentals, and boutique properties ensure your stay will be uniquely you. Alcazar Palm Springs in the stylish Uptown Design District offers chic accommodations and one of the best views of the San Jacinto Mountains from its saltwater purified pool. Each of Alcazar’s 34 rooms has a special element that makes it distinct and its courtyard, illuminated by hundreds of twinkling lights embedded in the lush greenery, is the perfect place to unwind with a glass of wine. The Del Marcos Hotel, designed by renowned architect William F. Cody, has the desert modernist look Palm Springs is known for but with contemporary amenities guests require. Ace Hotel & Swim Club has two glistening pools, patio service, and starlit outdoor patio dining. See a piece of pop culture history at Sparrows Lodge, a former fave of the Hollywood elite, or imitate life and art at the luxe Amin Casa, once home to Sunset Boulevard actress Gloria Swanson. Get a taste of the islands at Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs (and perhaps find that lost shaker of salt) stay cool with an ice cream by the pool at Arrive Palm Springs.
