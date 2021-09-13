Content provided by Rad Revenue
Delta-8 gummies may be your best bet for de-stressing, as it is ideal for people who want to avoid the paranoia that comes with weed while still getting a mild but noticeable high.
As you explore the world of delta-8 THC gummies, prepare to say goodbye to dreary eyes, bad hangovers, and a stressed-out mind and body.
In this article, we have compiled a list of the five best delta-8 gummies on the market right now.
Top 5 Delta-8 THC Gummies Brands of 2021 [Full Reviews]
Exhale Wellness: Highest Quality & Most Powerful
BudPop: Most Potent
Delta EFFEX: Best Value
Diamond CBD: Widest Variety
3Chi: Most Popular & Highly Rated
#1. Exhale Wellness: Highest Quality & Most Powerful
These Exhale Wellness gummies deserve to be at the top of the list. To satisfy customers, the company focuses on developing new and impressive products.
With Exhale Wellness, there is no doubt its strong offerings and consumer-friendly business practices make a truly impressive statement. For up to 30 days, the company offers a full money-back guarantee, and Exhale is one of the only brands that provides this.
Exhale's delta-8 gummies are all organic and made with all-natural, vegan-friendly ingredients. In addition, all of the hemp used in these gummies comes from organic, sustainable farms in Colorado.
Features
Detailed Lab Reports
Exhale ensures all of its products have been third-party lab tested, and their website has a page dedicated to viewing their lab results for their gummies and other products.
Vegan-Friendly
Because this brand's goal is to provide something for everyone, they made their gummies completely vegan. This shows they make an extra effort to satisfy those who may have dietary restrictions.
Effective at Low Doses
The best thing about these products is that you do not have to take a lot of them to feel the effects of delta-8. With even a small dose, you can see these are effective and provide a long-lasting experience.
100% Organic
Exhale Wellness' delta-8 gummies contain elements derived from organic hemp plants. As a result, you do not need to be concerned about ingesting any artificial chemicals, which are harmful to your body.
Flavors
Each jar contains five distinct fruit flavors, each with its own color and shape. Apple, Orange, Grape, Pineapple, and Strawberry are among the flavors available, and the gummies provide powerful but manageable delta-8 effects to help users relax.
Pros
Founded by health-conscious experts
Made from full-spectrum hemp
100% vegan and organic
Affordable rates
Variety of flavors
Highly effective and potent
Free shipping on all U.S. orders
Free returns
30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
Only available via the online store
Customer Reviews
The customer reviews we found for Exhale Wellness were favorable. Some lauded the gummies' effects, potency, and quality, while other reviewers praised the company's customer-friendly policies, which include free shipping and returns.
=> Click here to get the best deals on Exhale Wellness gummies
#2. BudPop: Most Potent
BudPop has recently gained popularity as a result of its effective product line. It has the potential to become the world's leading manufacturer of hemp-extracted delta-8 products, and it makes use of natural, Nevada-grown hemp. Furthermore, it grows hemp using non-GMO products and no pesticides.
BudPop creates cannabinoid-based products from delta-8 extracted from its own hemp. Delta-8, a minor cannabinoid found in all cannabis plants, is an isomer of delta-9. However, it has a milder effect than delta-9 or CBD because it is less concentrated.
It is also less psychoactive. As a result, delta-8-based products can be used during the day as well.
BudPop has a team of professionals with over 30 years of combined experience with hemp products. As a result, it creates a variety of delta-8-based products from which to choose.
Moreover, BudPop has been featured in prestigious publications such as Forbes, LA Weekly, and the Los Angeles Times.
Features
Vegan-Friendly
BudPop makes its gummies with vegan ingredients in addition to natural hemp and non-GMO ingredients. Vegan gummies are made without the use of any animal-derived products, such as gelatin.
Laboratory Tested
Furthermore, all of BudPop’s products are tested before they are sold to customers. All of their products, including delta-8 THC gummies, are subjected to third-party lab testing, and you can also easily access and confirm the results of the tests on their website.
Great Customer Service
BudPop has an excellent customer service team and grievance redressal system. You can email them your problem, and they will resolve it as soon as possible. They also have quick shipping and delivery procedures, making purchasing their products very convenient.
Potency and Flavor
BudPop sells its gummies in bottles of 25 and offers two flavors — Strawberry Gelato and Blue Dream Berry. All of the gummies contain 25mg of delta-8 each, so start with half of a gummy and see how it works for you.
Pros
Team with a combined 30 years of experience
Discounts offered
Third-party lab tested, with results available on website
Authorized manufacturer
Unique flavors
Vegan-friendly
Cons
Only ships to the United States
Customer Reviews
BudPop delta-8 THC gummies have greatly helped a large number of customers, as users have reported immediate relief and a sense of calm. Furthermore, some people claimed these gummies worked better than prescribed medication.
Customers have also been so impressed with the product that they have repurchased it several times, and some have even subscribed to it. Other customers have used it successfully to treat depression as well.
=> Click here to get the best deals on BudPop Gummies
#3. Delta EFFEX: Best Value
This brand prioritizes only the highest standards for the gummies it sells, as all products are monitored for safety and top quality, from cultivation methods to extraction processes.
With Delta EFFEX, many years of experience have gone into selecting the best hemp plants and producing only the best delta-8 products.
In addition, third-party labs conduct standardized tests on a regular basis, and the lab analysis results are listed analytically on the official website.
After consuming one of these gummies, you may experience pleasure and euphoria. Your concentration may also be improved, and you may be left in a good mood. They are ideal to take before bed to help you fall asleep faster, or you can take them in the morning to reap all of the health benefits and have a productive day.
One of these gummies, with its fruity flavor and aroma, is sure to provide you with the 'high' you seek while also allowing you to relax and perhaps even get relief from pain.
The brand guarantees the ingredients used in the production of these gummies are of the purest quality. From the distillation of delta-8 to the infusion of high-quality terpenes, the final product is a purely natural gummy.
Features
Flavor
Delta-8 gummies come in a variety of flavors, including Green Apple, Strawberry, Mango, Blue Razz, and Mystery.
Ingredients
Among the ingredients are corn syrup, sugar, water, gelatin, citric acid, and natural flavor.
Storage
They are packaged in two different types of packages and should be refrigerated, as they may melt at high temperatures. The company provides a frozen water packet to keep them intact during shipping, but priority mail is recommended.
Recommended Serving
Each gummy contains approximately 20mg of delta-8 THC, with half of a gummy being the recommended serving for beginners. Users must wait at least 60 minutes before they will feel the effects of these gummies. So, ensure you do not add another serving before this.
Pros
Organic and high quality
Every pack contains a wide range of flavors
Third-party lab tested
Only the finest ingredients are used in the cultivation, extraction, and infusion processes
Quick and efficient delivery
Good value for money
Cons
Melts at high temperatures
Customer Reviews
According to user feedback, these gummies provide excellent pain relief, particularly for chronic patients. For example, a customer who suffers from chronic anxiety reported feeling more at ease.
=> Click here to get the best deals on Delta EFFEX Gummies
#4. Diamond CBD: Widest Variety
Diamond CBD, one of America's cannabis industry pioneers, focuses on intensive research and development of innovative hemp-based products.
The company strives to please its customers with high-quality hemp products, exceptional customer service, and environmentally responsible practices. The brand is constantly developing the industry's purest, finest, and highest-quality hemp products, led by a strong team of doctors, scientists, and chemists.
Diamond CBD products are all-natural and are made from organic, non-GMO extracts. This brand, as expected, chose the supercritical CO2 extraction method, which results in pure, safe, and potent products.
Delta-8 THC tinctures, vape carts, gummies, and other products are available in their store.
The gummies are designed to provide maximum enjoyment while remaining safe, as Diamond CBD cares deeply about its customers. That is why all products are subjected to third-party lab testing, as these tests ensure customers receive a potent, pure, and safe product.
Diamond CBD claims that by including CBD in the gummies, the negative effects of THC are minimized, providing users with a relaxed and smooth high.
In addition, each jar contains a variety of different flavors, and the gummies' colors represent the delicious flavor they contain. Moreover, the high produced by these gummies are gentle on the body and mind, and they may even aid in the relief of stress, anxiety, and pain.
Features
Ingredients
Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus delta-8 gummies are practically homemade, and a single container contains 500mg of delta-8 and 500mg of CBD. These gummies are considered a "superfood" because they contain 10mg of delta-8 THC per gummy and numerous organic herb extracts and hemp photo-nutrients.
It is important to note this brand combines CBD and delta-8 to reduce the potential 'high' from THC compounds.
Light corn syrup, cane sugar, water, and gelatin are among the ingredients in these delta-8 gummies.
Third-Party Testing
Their products are tested by third-party laboratories to ensure the highest quality for their customers.
Flavors
These gummies are available in a variety of mouthwatering flavors including Blueberry, Mango, and Watermelon, Original, Island Mix, and Sunshine Mix.
Pros
Wide range of delta-8 products
Uses only the finest, highest-quality ingredients that have been tested by a third-party lab
Customer health is of the utmost importance
Extraction procedure is professional and cutting-edge
Top-tier hemp flowers were used, ensuring 100% pure products
Made in a sustainable manner
Cons
Some users may find it a little pricey
The sheer number of options available can be a bit overwhelming
Not vegan-friendly
Customer Reviews
Customers have been very pleased with the shipping policies, as it is free for orders over $100. In addition, they loved the simple returns as well. Users have also reported this product provided them with relief as knee pain patients while also having an awesome taste.
Furthermore, users have reported finding relief for a variety of symptoms, including chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia.
=> Click here to get the best deals on Diamond CBD gummies
#5. 3Chi: Most Popular
The foundation stone was laid when a biochemist created a one-of-a-kind formula using cannabinoids to alleviate pain and promote wellbeing. He had spent countless hours researching the remarkable abilities of CBD and THC in the treatment of a variety of conditions.
3Chi pioneered the development of a novel technique for extracting pure delta-8. Since then, this cannabinoid has grown in popularity, and 3Chi has rightfully claimed to be the leading company in CBD products.
3Chi's gummies are gluten-free, vegan, and are grown in the United States using 100% organic processes and cutting-edge extraction methods. The gummies are entirely natural, with the exception of traces of artificial flavors.
CBN and CBC have been added to 3Chi's gummies to provide an extra boost to both the mind and the body. Moreover, the fruity flavors of the gummies mask the subtle flavor of hemp, which is not preferable to some.
In addition, it should be noted that 3Chi products are tested by a third-party lab, such as North Coast Analytical Laboratories, to ensure high standards are maintained during production.
Features
Flavors
3Chi’s gummies come in two flavors — Black Raspberry and Watermelon. They are available in 8-packs and 16-packs, which contain 200mg and 400mg of delta-8, respectively. In addition, each gummy contains 25mg of delta-8 THC.
Ingredients
These gummies do not contain any delta-9 THC, so you will not experience any adverse effects that are typically associated with THC, such as anxiety or paranoia.
The ingredients in these 3Chi delta-8 THC gummies include glucose syrup, distilled water, pectin, natural and artificial flavors, and colors.
Storage
3Chi delta-8 gummies melt at high temperatures and should be stored in the refrigerator. Do not panic if your gummies melt during the shipping process. Simply freeze them together to form a large piece, and then cut it into equal individual parts with a knife.
Pros
Stress and anxiety may be lessened
Provides a safe and enjoyable 'high'
May help control insomnia
Derived entirely from natural products
Cons
Melts when exposed to high temperatures
Contains artificial flavorings
Customer Reviews
Customers suffering from chronic pain, depression, and anxiety have reported finding relief through the use of these gummies.
These delta-8 gummies have received five stars based on an average of 900 reviews. Satisfied users claim they provide a "clean euphoria," but some also complain they are frequently out of stock.
Furthermore, many customers use these delta-8 gummies to manage insomnia, making sleeping easier and of higher quality for them.
=> Click here to get the best deals on 3Chi gummies
How We Made This List of the Top Delta-8 Gummies
When it comes to buying any product, especially hemp-derived ones, it is critical you do proper research to ensure a positive user experience. However, we understand this can be confusing, and perhaps overwhelming, for some, particularly those who are new to purchasing delta-8 THC gummies.
Therefore, we did the research for you to provide the list of the best delta-8 gummies currently on the market.
In compiling this list, we considered the following factors:
Brand Reputation
One of the most important factors to consider is a company's reputation. This is to ensure the brand is trustworthy, reliable, and transparent.
Their product development processes, ingredient sources, manufacturing methods, and factory operations are all closely monitored. After all, if the brand is known for producing low-quality goods, we can safely assume the gummies are no exception.
User Opinion
There is no better way to determine the quality of a product than to use it. Therefore, reading a product's reviews can provide a lot of information about its quality. So, we looked at third-party websites, social media, and the brand's own website to see what users were saying.
While everyone's experiences vary, we looked at what the majority of customers were saying during our decision-making process.
User Experience
A good brand and product require a positive user experience. A bad customer experience includes poorly planned websites, shipping delays, poor customer service, and defective products.
So, we only chose delta-8 brands with excellent customer service and experience records, as that is how they became so successful and well-known.
Safety
Many new users are browsing articles in search of pure delta-8 THC gummies to purchase. As a result, if brands are not careful with their products, a new user may have a bad experience.
Many delicate and difficult processes go into making delta-8 gummies, and if done incorrectly, the results can be disastrous. As a result, when selecting our gummies, we must rely on third-party lab testing and results to ensure quality and potency. We do not bother reviewing a product if there are no results readily available.
Efficacy
When selecting the right product, it is critical that it actually works. As a result, all of the delta-8 gummies on this list are guaranteed to produce results.
Delta-8 Edibles: Buying Guide for Beginners
In selecting a brand, it can be very confusing for those who are unfamiliar with delta-8 products or CBD. So, we have put together this guide to help you decide and purchase the best gummies for you.
You should keep the following factors in mind when selecting your delta-8 gummies.
Quality
Quality is what customers look for. However, it is difficult to know which brands provide genuine and high-quality products unless you try them for yourself. The easier way, however, is to research what others have said about the brand and look for lab test reports for the products.
Ingredients
Before placing an order or purchasing from a retail store, you should research the composition of the product. Always check to see if there is anything that could harm you or pose a health risk. Examine the ingredients for preservatives, additives, and synthetic ingredients that you may be allergic to.
Most reputable brands offer organic, vegan, and gluten-free options.
Lab Testing
It is critical to double-check the lab test results. The majority of major brands publish their COAs on their websites, and some companies even ship them with their products. Any brand that does not have its products tested by third-party labs or does not make the lab results easily accessible to customers is untrustworthy.
Variants
When it comes to gummies, people get excited about the flavors and sizes available. Furthermore, when it comes to cannabinoids, variations in strength and size allow for simple dosing.
Brand Reputation
In the cannabis industry, brand reputation is extremely important. In reality, there are only a few genuine, high-quality brands selling natural, hemp-derived, premium products. So, before placing an order, research a brand's reputation online.
Pricing
Hemp-derived products are not inexpensive, as they necessitate a significant amount of capital and effort. Furthermore, delta-8 is found only in trace amounts in natural hemp, which makes it costly to extract a large amount of it. Therefore, you should avoid brands that promise pure delta-8 THC products at a low price, as they are nothing more than frauds.
Right Delta-8 Edibles Dosage
Delta-8 gummies take some time to take effect. But, when they kick in, they hit you hard. So, make sure you do not eat these like regular gummies.
It is best to take things slowly at first, especially in the beginning. So, start with half to one gummy per dose, depending on the overall strength of each gummy. You can then manage your dose once you have determined how well and how long your body feels the effects.
Cannabinoids, after all, do not have a specific dosage. Furthermore, there are far too many variables at work when consuming cannabinoids.
However, on average, people appear to enjoy one to two gummies per day. But, do not drive or operate heavy machinery after consuming these gummies.
In addition, if you are thinking about using these gummies to help manage any health issues, it is important to consult your doctor first. Cannabinoids, like any other medication, have the potential to interact with others.
Discussing drug interactions with your doctor is especially important if you consume delta-8 as edibles, as it passes through your digestive system and interacts with liver enzymes.
FAQs: Delta-8 THC Gummies
Q. Are Delta-8 THC Gummies Safe?
All of the delta-8 THC gummies we recommend have been lab tested for safety, potency, quality, and purity. These gummies do not contain more than 0.3% of delta-9 THC, which is the legal limit, and some of them do not even have any delta-9 in them. Furthermore, the majority of the ingredients in these gummies are organic and natural.
So, if you are comfortable with or enjoy the high delta-8 gummies provide, go for it.
Q. Do Delta-8 Gummies Work? How Long Until They Show Their Effects?
While hemp-derived products affect every person differently, the delta-8 gummies are effective for all users. The degree of effectiveness, however, may vary. Typically, the maximum amount of time you must wait to see the effects is 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Q. How Do Delta-8 THC Gummies Make You Feel?
Gummies are the most enjoyable delta-8 THC product. After all, they come in a variety of delectable flavors, and after you have had your fill of the taste, it is time for the euphoria. Yes, delta-8 THC will get you high — but not as high as delta-9 THC. It is the milder, younger version of delta-9 (scientifically analog or isomer).
These typically leave you feeling calm, relaxed, and pain-free.
Q. Are Delta-8 Gummies Legal?
Delta-8 gummies are technically legal in the United States. The gummies are completely legal to make and sell in the eyes of the federal government, provided they contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. However, although it is legal on the federal level, some individual states have placed laws prohibiting it in certain capacities. Therefore, make sure to check your state’s laws surrounding delta-8 before making a purchase.
Q. Are There Any Side Effects from the Gummies?
Any product, no matter how natural, has some unintended consequences, and delta-8 gummies are no exception. The ingredients in the gummies can sometimes cause you to react. So, if you do not carefully read the ingredients list, you may unintentionally consume something to which you are allergic or intolerant.
As a result, before taking even the best delta-8 THC gummies, you should always consult your doctor.
Conclusion: Should You Try Delta-8 Gummies?
In this article, we have taken a close look at five reputable products from five reputable brands. If you are looking for delta-8 THC products, all of these brands are worth considering. They are all effective, safe, and potent products produced by companies that value providing customers with pure and potent products. However, Exhale Wellness and BudPop are two of our personal favorites.
It is entirely up to you to decide which delta-8 THC gummies to purchase. After all, it is your money. All of these products have been tried and tested by us, but we cannot advise you on how to spend your money. So, consider what we have to say, as well as what others have to say, and then pick your favorite. Enjoy your high!
