Cohn Restaurant Group’s BBQ Trio is serving up authentic Texas-style BBQ throughout San Diego County with Coaster Saloon in Mission Beach, Del’s Hideout in Del Cerro and Pioneer BBQ in San Carlos. Executive Chef Tim Eylens executes his signature “low and slow” technique on barbeque classics including pork topped burgers, baby back ribs and his famous prime brisket.
With something for everyone, these BBQ hot spots offer family-friendly dining with arcade games, foosball and more. Hungry sports fans can chow down and cheer on their favorite teams at our fully stocked bars featuring extensive craft cocktail lists. Bring home all the fixins’ without the fuss and order a delicious BBQ Feast for your next event or celebration.
Catering packages available for groups of 8 up to 80. Order meats by the pound off our special Butcher Shop Menu. Visit https://www.crgbbq.com/ today for more information.
