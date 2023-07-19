Join Kaiser Permanente on Saturday, July 29th at the beautiful new hospital in San Marcos. The event is open to the public, so come out and join us for a day of family fun, and learn more about our innovative care experience.
Don’t miss our fun activities as we unveil the new hospital: • DJ, Music, & Dancing • Lawn Games • Arts & Crafts • Yoga & Chair Massages • Henna & Airbrush Tattoos • Local Farmers Market Vendors • Kaiser Permanente Care and Services Information Booths • Food Trucks • And more!
JOIN US! July 29, 2023, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
360 Rush Drive San Marcos, CA 92078
Free public parking across the street at CSU San Marcos. Shuttles will be available.
Food trucks will be available for food purchases. selling healthy snacks and beverages, as well as giving away free samples. Water stations will be available so bring a reusable water bottle and be sure to wear a hat and sunscreen.
To learn more: kp.org/san diego
