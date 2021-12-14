When you raise your glass for that toast at midnight, make sure it’s filled with a drink that won’t leave you with a headache or break the calorie bank—especially if your New Year’s resolution is to make 2022 your year of health. It's important to limit your alcohol consumption over the holidays and to choose what you're drinking wisely, so celebrate with a festive mocktail like our fizzy rosemary cider, which has all the bubbles but none of the booze. Click here for the recipe.
Holiday parties and potlucks are not exactly known for their healthy food either. Click here for a lightened up bruschetta crostini and ensure guests have at least one healthy option.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter here.
San Diego Magazine has partnered with Scripps Health to bring you the stories behind some of the most innovative health care in America, happening right here in San Diego. Stay tuned for more inspiration from San Diego Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.