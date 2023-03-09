Back in 1978, Mary Jean Anderson never dreamed the newly formed family business would be ranked in the Top 1% of plumbing, heating and cooling companies in the United States.
March 21st is the 45th Anniversary for Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air.
As a woman in a male dominated industry, Mary Jean has achieved national recognition for her success. She has served on national Boards of Directors like Nexstar, a member-owned organization dedicated to empowering HVAC, Electrical and Plumbing business owners. A true industry leader, she is a popular speaker and contributor to the dialogue on the future of the home services industry.
Mary Jean is a champion for lucrative career opportunities in the trades, including women and military. She has mentored countless women pursuing a career in the trades either as an employee or a business owner. Anderson was also influential in starting Troops for Trades, a national initiative to assist retiring military seeking a second career.
As an advocate for professionalism in the home services trade industry she often finds herself explaining the technological expertise and certifications required to successfully maintain, diagnose, repair and install the equipment in our homes.
“Every day I am wowed by the incredible team we have here at Anderson. Sure, we give them the tools and training to do the job, but the bottom line is that they are the ones who deliver on our promise to wow our clients and that makes all the difference,” said Mary Jean Anderson, President/CEO of Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air.
On A Mission To Wow Clients
The Anderson Mission Statement is posted throughout the offices as a reminder of their unflinching dedication to 100% Client Satisfaction. It details the company vision as well as the blueprint for delivering on the promise that “Nobody wows clients like we do!”TM
Team Anderson is committed to the highest levels of service including: leaving the workspace cleaner than when they arrived; clean trucks and uniforms; safety for themselves, the clients and the community at large; and anything else it takes to wow clients!
“It takes real teamwork to deliver the wow experience to our clients. From the Client Care Representative answering the phone to booking the appointment, to the Dispatchers and Technicians in the field, everyone has a responsibility to the rest of the Team,” Anderson explained.
Opportunities as a Plumber or HVAC Technician
“We are extremely fortunate to have so many long-term employees that continue to grow their careerswith Anderson. Right now, the biggest challenge in our industry is the ongoing nationwide shortage of skilled tradespeople,” said Anderson.
That’s why she started the Anderson Career Builder Institute in 2017. ACBI is a specialized earn-while-you-learn trade school dedicated to training residential Plumbers and HVAC Technicians for rewarding careers in the home services industry.
Successful applicants work two days a week in the classroom and labs and three days a week in the field with a senior trained technician/mentor.
“People don’t realize the earning potential in the trades if you have the right attitude, are detail oriented, and committed to lifelong learning. We teach the skills to our students at ACBI and, once they join the company, they see that our whole team at Anderson is constantly supported with training, training, and more training!”, added Anderson.
ACBI also works with all branches of the military to help those who are interested as they prepare to transition to civilian life.
Congratulations to Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air on their 45th Anniversary!
