Sponsored Content Provided by Kaiser Permanente
The value of our nurses' contributions to Kaiser Permanente goes beyond measure this week and every day. Kaiser Permanente has a long-standing commitment to creating an environment that fosters collaboration, growth, and learning for all our nurses.
Thanks to our nurses’ passion for driving our innovative, evidence-based practice, we are at the forefront of transforming care. Our nurses continually partner with our physicians and health care teams to provide high-quality care and much-needed compassion to our patients and their families. They're instrumental in helping educate our members so families can make informed decisions about getting the most appropriate care at the right time and in the right setting.
Our nurses deliver care in hospitals, emergency departments, doctors’ offices, on the phone, and at our members’ homes. And they do it 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with grace, passion, and grit. They are essential to delivering excellent, compassionate, and innovative care. Their passion for helping others and their drive to continuously learn and grow are what make our organization great.
Every day, our nurses raise the bar, blaze new trails, and set the standard for care. We take pride in our nurses’ hard work and celebrate their accomplishments.
Kaiser Permanente recognizes that nursing is more than a career – it's a calling to a lifetime commitment to care for the ill. Our nurses skillfully combine critical thinking with a personal connection to deliver exceptional care to our members, patients, and the San Diego community. Without a doubt, the last few years have easily been among the most challenging years for professional nurses around the globe. In the wake of these challenges, our nurses’ dedication to being an industry-leading voice for advancing care did not waver.
Kaiser Permanente nurses sacrificed personal comfort to mask up and put aside their fears to honor their dedication to caring. They willingly adapted to ever-changing regulations, guidelines, and challenges. They tackled each new trial using innovation and perseverance throughout it all – filling in wherever needed, working long hours, and selflessly serving those in need.
Caring for the sick and advocating for their patients, our nurses are, without question, the very heartbeat of our organization!
We thank them for rising to meet the challenges of the day. We thank them for inspiring us with their effortless grace. We thank them for modeling to the next generation of nurses.
Happy Nurses Week! You are truly extraordinary! You make the difference!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.