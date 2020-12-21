In just one week’s time, Vista resident Annaliessa Newman-Wise learned she was pregnant with her first child and that she had thyroid cancer. Faced with difficult decisions and the promise of new life ahead of her, Annaliessa leaned on her Scripps team of health care providers, her family and her faith for support. Now one year later, she reflects on the gifts she’s been given: a hopeful prognosis, a healthy baby girl and a heart full of gratitude. Read more of Annaliessa’s incredible story.
