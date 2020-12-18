This year’s holiday season undoubtedly feels different. Coronavirus concerns have forced us to rethink our traditions and adapt. That could mean being forgoing travel plans or hosting virtual holiday parties, paring down the presents, or curbing the champagne for the sake of mental health. Click here to get more tips on making this unique holiday season memorable and how to make smart swaps to make holiday treats healthier here.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter.
San Diego Magazine has partnered with Scripps Health to bring you the stories behind some of the most innovative health care in America, happening right here in San Diego. Stay tuned for more inspiration from San Diego Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.